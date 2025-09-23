Prajanchai seeks decisive finish to unify strawweight world titles against Jonathan Di Bella

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2025
Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Prajanchai PK Saenchai refuses to leave his rematch with Jonathan Di Bella in the judges’ hands. The Thai wants to erase all doubt with explosive finishing power when he faces the interim titleholder again.

He faces Di Bella for the undisputed ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 30-year-old two-sport ONE World Champion carries the memory of their closely contested first encounter, where he captured vacant gold through unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 68.

That June 2024 victory handed Di Bella his first career loss but left questions unanswered. Both fighters had moments across five technical rounds, creating razor-thin margins that allowed room for interpretation. The result satisfied neither competitor completely.

Prajanchai spent months analyzing film from their initial meeting, identifying critical weaknesses he plans to exploit. The 400-fight veteran discovered that Di Bella struggles offensively while moving backward and relies heavily on predictable combination patterns.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym product enters this unification bout determined to remove all ambiguity. His recent fourth-round TKO of Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 demonstrated the finishing power he wants to unleash against his Canadian-Italian rival.

“When I watched the tapes from our last fight and talked to my head coach, he said it was better for me to walk forward. When he backs up, his offense isn’t effective. He doesn’t know how to fight while moving backwards,” he said.

“My goal is simple. I want to keep this belt in Thailand for a long time. I want to end this fight quickly, either you or me. Let’s settle it.”

Prajanchai PK Saenchai dismisses Jonathan Di Bella’s volume striking

Prajanchai PK Saenchai dominated the championship rounds of their first encounter through devastating knee strikes and kicks. The Thai superstar believes clean, impactful shots matter more than Jonathan Di Bella’s high-volume combinations that lack finishing power.

Di Bella utilized reach advantages and boxing combinations early in their initial meeting. But the crafty veteran adjusted by the third round, turning the tide with precise striking that created visible damage.

The two-sport king expects his opponent to improve defensively, particularly against knee strikes that proved so effective previously. But Di Bella’s interim title victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao demonstrated his continued growth as a complete striker.

Prajanchai challenges his rival to extend their rivalry into Muay Thai competition, confident he can dominate across both disciplines. The Bangkok native sees this as the ultimate test of Thai versus Italian striking artistry.

“In the first fight with Jonathan Di Bella, in rounds one and two, I couldn’t figure out his style yet. By the third round, I started to get a read on him, and the fight became easier,” he said.

“To Jonathan Di Bella, get ready for this fight. Don’t worry that I’ll get injured, get scared, or withdraw. I’m not running away from you.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Prajanchai

Related

Marat Grigorian

Marat Grigorian prepares for explosive encounter against Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173: "I'm ready for war"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 21, 2025
Fabricio Andrey
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrey details ONE Championship debut: "I feel much more confident fighting here"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 21, 2025

Fabricio Andrey faces Eduardo Granzotto in a bantamweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 25-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion carries personal motivation into this rematch after losing to Granzotto at the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.

Elbrus Osmanov
ONE Championship

Elbrus Osmanov predicts "easy fight" against former world title challenger

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 18, 2025

Elbrus Osmanov faces Saemapetch Fairtex in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 125 on September 19 in Bangkok, Thailand. The 24-year-old Dagestani warrior enters this bantamweight Muay Thai clash hunting his second consecutive victory and the life-changing $100,000 contract.

Yuki Yoza
Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza promises revenge against Superlek at ONE 173: "I'm definitely going to win"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 18, 2025

Yuki Yoza is carrying his teammate’s burden into the biggest fight of his career. Yoza steps up where Takeru couldn’t finish the job.

Masaaki Noiri and Rukiya Anpo
ONE Championship

Masaaki Noiri challenges Rukiya Anpo: "If you have something to say, then first, beat Grigorian"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2025

ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri isn’t entertaining rematch talks with Rukiya Anpo until both fighters handle business first. Noiri has more pressing concerns than revenge scenarios with promotional newcomers.

Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin embraces Russian legacy: "Japan needs a second Fedor Emelianenko"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2025
Nadaka
ONE Championship

Nadaka promises to showcase refined skill set at ONE 173: "Determination to update my best self"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2025

Nadaka seeks to establish his distinctive identity on martial arts’ biggest stage. The Japanese superstar believes capturing the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title requires showcasing techniques that separate him from traditional Thai competitors.

Saemapetch Fairtex

Saemapetch details simple winning strategy at ONE Friday Fights 125: "Get my old form back"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 16, 2025

Saemapetch Fairtex refuses to let consecutive knockout defeats define his legacy. The Thai veteran believes restoring his skill level requires embracing pressure and drawing inspiration from legendary compatriots who overcame similar adversity.

Aung La N Sang, Brandon Vera, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Aung La N Sang accepts career conclusion with pride: "I'm at peace with it"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 16, 2025

Aung La N Sang prepares for his final professional bout without anxiety or regret. The Myanmar legend embraces retirement after recognizing that family responsibilities and physical preservation take priority over continued competition.

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks identifies key weakness in Mansur Malachiev: "He is very 'guillotinable'"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 15, 2025

Jarred Brooks promises to exploit crucial technical flaws when their heated rivalry finally reaches its conclusion. The former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion believes his Russian rival’s defensive habits create submission opportunities that will determine their long-awaited showdown.