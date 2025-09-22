Daniel Cormier blames teammate for controversial ‘towel incident’ ahead of one of his legendary title fights

By Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025
Daniel Cormier commentates cageside at UFC 319, opposite Cormier at the official weigh-in for UFC 210

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier shared never-before-shared details surrounding the most controversial moment of his legendary career.

Ahead of one of his light heavyweight title defenses at UFC 210, Daniel Cormier was at the center of one of MMA’s biggest controversies at the official weigh-in. Cormier was set to rematch Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson in Buffalo amid Jon Jones’s suspension.

Cormier weighed in at 206.2 pounds in his first attempt, looking dejected and defeated on the scale. But just minutes later, Cormier returned to the scale with minutes left to weigh in, making the 205-pound limit while appearing to grab a towel held by commission officials to lessen his recorded weight.

The moment stirred up lots of controversy in the weeks following the fight, which ended up going in Cormier’s favor by stoppage. Years later, at his UFC Hall of Fame induction, Cormier admitted he grabbed the weigh-in towel in an attempt to successfully make championship weight.

But according to Cormier, one of his star teammates is to blame for the incident.

Daniel Cormier reveals new details surrounding controversial ‘towel’ weigh-in

In a recent sitdown with former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Cormier explained the backstory behind the hotly debated weigh-in incident.

“My nutritionist went, ‘You can grab the towel, ‘” Cormier said.

“And guess whose fault it was? Luke Rockhold! I’m at Buffalo University running, and I’m out in front of this shed, these shed doors. It was so cold. So I had this draft coming in as I’m on the treadmill. I’m losing the weight, it’s coming off, but it’s harder. I’m five pounds over, and I told Luke Rockhold, I should probably get two more pounds off before I leave. Luke had a girl lined up, and he wants nothing more than to leave the gym. So he convinces me, and it’s not hard, because I’m feeling how I’m feeling and I want someone to tell me to go. And everyone’s saying you have to lose more weight, and Luke goes ‘He’s fine, let him go!’.

“I listened to that moron and I left! That’s what happened,” Cormier continued. “I hope whoever it was, was worth it to Luke, because I had to have the most embarrassing moment of my career [LAUGHS].”

Cormier and Luke Rockhold were longtime teammates at American Kickboxing Academy in California. Rockhold recently announced his retirement from combat sports after a boxing loss to Darren Till.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

