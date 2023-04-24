search
Former UFC title challenger Ray Borg announces his retirement following Bellator release

By Susan Cox - April 24, 2023
Former UFC title challenger Ray Borg has announced his retirement following his release from Bellator.

The 29-year-old Borg (16-5 MMA) fought under the UFC banner from 2014 to 2020 where he was a top contender in the flyweight division. Borg defeated the likes of Louis Smolka (17-9 MMA), Rogerio Bontorin (16-5 MMA) and Gabriel Silva (9-3 MMA). He was defeated in a flyweight title bout by Demetrious Johnson (24-4 MMA) in October of 2017 at UFC 216.

‘The Tazmexican Devil’ was released from the Ultimate Fighting Championship in August of 2020 and subsequently announced his retirement.

The retirement didn’t last long, as Borg went on to fight in Eagle FC and UAE Warriors.

In February of 2023, Bellator signed Borg to a multi-fight contract and he was set to make his debut this past weekend.

It was just this past Friday, April 21st that Borg was released from Bellator after failing to make weight, canceling his fight with Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5 MMA). Dominance MMA, Borg’s management team, also parted ways with the fighter after the fight cancellation notice.

Ray Borg unfortunately has a long history of failing to make weight.

The former UFC title challenger took to social media with the following announcement:

“Things did not go as planned this weekend and I will not be fighting. I made promise to myself that if another incident like this ever happened, I would retire. So going forward I am officially out of the game and hanging it up. I just want to formally apologize to those I have let down and thank those that have been by my side throughout these crazy years. I am on a different journey in life now and I appreciate and love you all for always being team borg.”

Only time will tell if Borg stays ‘officially’ retired or not.

Are you disappointed that Ray Borg has decided to hang up his gloves?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

