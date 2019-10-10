Report: Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. seriously injured in car crash

There is some unfortunate and tragic news to pass along in the boxing world. According to a report from CBS 11 in Dallas-Fort Worth, welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has been seriously injured in a rollover car crash in Dallas.

While the investigation is still ongoing and details are scarce, the report from CBS 11 states the accident occurred around 3 a.m. local time, near I-30 near the downtown area of Dallas and it was a single-vehicle accident.

According to responding police, Spence’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 500 block of S. Riverfront Boulevard when it went over the center median and flipped multiple times, ejecting Spence who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

A social media post from FOX 4 in Dallas shows images of the vehicle following the accident.

#BREAKING Sources confirm boxer #ErrolSpence seriously injured in overnight crash along Riverfront Blvd. He was ejected from the car.

The police did say that Errol Spence Jr. is in serious condition but is expected to survive after being transported to a local hospital. There have been no further details on the boxer’s condition since the report was released.

Errol Spence Jr. is a native of the Dallas-Forth Worth area and currently holds a 26-0 professional record, with his most recent victory coming over Shawn Porter on Sept. 28 in what many are considering a “Fight Of The Year” contender.

Following his victory over Porter, Mike Coppinger reported that Errol Spence Jr. would face Danny Garcia in his next fight. According to Coppinger, PBC and FOX PPV were targeting a January 25 date for Spence to defend his unified welterweight title against Garcia who confronted him in the ring following his victory over Porter.

Sources: Deal in place for Errol Spence Jr. to defend unified welterweight championship vs. Danny Garcia, pegged for Jan. 25, in a PBC on FOX PPV. Garcia confronted Spence during champ’s in-ring interview with @HeidiAndrol after victory over Shawn Porter last night #SpencePorter — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 29, 2019

There has yet to be any official statement from Errol Spence Jr’s team or confirmed reports from the police about the accident.

Sending all the best to the current unified welterweight boxing champion as he begins recovery from this horrible accident.

