Justin Gaethje tears into Dustin Poirier’s UFC 242 performance

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has torn into Dustin Poirier for his performance at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Gaethje (21-2) is currently riding a strong wave of momentum after piecing together three consecutive knockout wins in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The general belief amongst fans is that the former World Series of Fighting star is the second in line behind Tony Ferguson for a lightweight title shot, and he’s well aware of that fact.

When speaking at the Dominance MMA media day event, however, Gaethje refused to entertain the idea of a rematch with Dustin Poirier en-route to the potential title shot.

“I think Dustin Poirier s*** the bed. He went out there and s*** the bed, got his ass whooped. He didn’t do what he needed to do and he didn’t even put up a fight. I don’t want to go through him to get to Khabib.”

Gaethje and Poirier met back at UFC on FOX 29 in April 2018, with The Diamond finishing The Highlight via TKO in the fourth round.

Dustin proceeded to defeat both Eddie Alvarez and Max Holloway before coming up short against Khabib, whereas Gaethje has gone 3-0 since that night in Glendale.

One of the other big factors in this could be Conor McGregor, who continues to tease the mixed martial arts world through his extended absence. If The Notorious One does decide to make his return to the Octagon, Gaethje and Poirier are said to be amongst the top contenders to get the nod.

When it comes to Justin, it doesn’t appear as if he’s the same fighter that stepped foot into the organisation back in 2017 – and based on his recent success, that can only be a good thing.

While a rematch between these two warriors would be welcomed by fans around the globe, it doesn’t seem likely just yet.