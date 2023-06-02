Dustin Poirier reacts to UFC 291 being on the same night as Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford: “I think fans might buy both”

By Harry Kettle - June 2, 2023

Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on UFC 291 taking place on the same night as Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford.

Dustin Poirier

On July 29, Dustin Poirier will return to the Octagon. When he does so, he’ll go head to head with Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF championship. The hope for ‘The Diamond’ is that a victory could vault him back into the title conversation at lightweight.

However, the UFC isn’t the only game in town on that night. In addition, the long-awaited Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford collision will finally take place. It serves as one hell of an evening for combat sports fans, regardless of which you prefer.

RELATED: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. TERENCE CRAWFORD ANNOUNCED FOR JULY 29TH IN LAS VEGAS

For Poirier, one of the biggest problems he has is that he won’t actually be able to watch the fight.

“I don’t know if it’s gonna affect pay-per-views, I think fans might buy both,” Poirier said. “I’m kinda upset I’m not gonna watch that live, I’m a big boxing fan. To me, this is the Super Bowl.”

Quotes via MMA News

Poirier’s big night

Nobody can deny how great it is to see Dustin Poirier headlining another UFC pay-per-view. This is a guy who has been around for years now and in that time, he’s put together quite the resume. Of course, if he wants to get past Justin Gaethje, he’ll have to be at his very best.

On the flip side, Crawford vs Spence is something boxing fans have been dying to see for years now. They’ve circled one another time and time again, but the moment has finally arrived for them to square off.

Which of the two events are you most excited to see this summer? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Dustin Poirier Errol Spence Jr. Terence Crawford UFC

