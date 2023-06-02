Dustin Poirier reacts to UFC 291 being on the same night as Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford: “I think fans might buy both”

Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on UFC 291 taking place on the same night as Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford.

On July 29, Dustin Poirier will return to the Octagon. When he does so, he’ll go head to head with Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF championship. The hope for ‘The Diamond’ is that a victory could vault him back into the title conversation at lightweight.

However, the UFC isn’t the only game in town on that night. In addition, the long-awaited Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford collision will finally take place. It serves as one hell of an evening for combat sports fans, regardless of which you prefer.

For Poirier, one of the biggest problems he has is that he won’t actually be able to watch the fight.

“I don’t know if it’s gonna affect pay-per-views, I think fans might buy both,” Poirier said. “I’m kinda upset I’m not gonna watch that live, I’m a big boxing fan. To me, this is the Super Bowl.”

Quotes via MMA News