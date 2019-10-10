‘Triple C’ Fabricio Werdum wants to shock the world with his return

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has said that he wants to shock the world upon returning to the Octagon.

Werdum, 42, was handed a suspension back in May 2018 after failing a United States Anti Doping (USADA) drug test. While Fabricio may plead his innocence, the Brazilian star will only be able to return in May 2020.

The veteran is clearly looking forward to the opportunity, and despite his advanced age, isn’t interested in the idea of retiring just yet.

During the recent Dominance MMA media day Fabricio opened up about what he wants to accomplish during his comeback, and also took the time to have a bit of fun with Henry ‘Triple C’ Cejudo.

“I want to come back very soon, because I’m 42 years old, and I’m young. My mind is very young. This is the point. This is a secret. I come back, and I surprise you again. I shock the world again for sure. I just want to come back, maybe four fights, five, I don’t know.”

“I want to say stop when I want to stop myself not somebody says you stop fighting. That’s it. I want to stop when I say OK, I’m not good. I did everything. I’m a jiu-jitsu champion, grappling champion, I’m ‘Triple C’ too!” he joked.

After two wins in just over a month back in late 2017, Werdum’s latest title push came crashing down around him at UFC Fight Night 127 when he was defeated by Alexander Volkov via knockout in London.

The two-year suspension for Werdum certainly seems to have flown by, and now, many fans are questioning what kind of form he’ll be in upon returning to the cage.

Either way, the heavyweight division won’t turn their noses up at the idea of a legend like Fabricio returning to the scene.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/9/2019.