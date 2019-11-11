Disclosed purses for KSI vs Logan Paul 2 revealed

The disclosed payments for YouTubers turned boxing stars, KSI and Logan Paul, have been revealed.

On November 9th, KSI and Logan Paul squared off in a boxing rematch at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The British star, KSI beat his American foe by split decision with scores of 55-56, 57-54, 56-55. Their last fight, set in the UK, was declared a majority draw after six rounds.

Both stars have racked up a significant fortune from their Youtube careers and brand sponsorship deals. However, their boxing showdown proved to be another lucrative opportunity, as their guaranteed purses for the fight reveal.

Manouk Akopyan of the Los Angeles Times and Boxing Scene disclosed a guaranteed sum of $900,000 for each fighter.

“Logan Paul and KSI will each earn $900,000 guaranteed on Saturday for their fight at Staples Center, per the CSAC. Devin Haney is making $1 million for his WBC title defense. Billy Joe Saunders will earn $750K for his WBO title defense,” he reported.

After sealing the split decision victory in the much-anticipated grudge-match, KSI reflected on his win and what he did differently in their second fight.

“Last time I was scared to fight,” he said. “This time I just went in. I just kept going and going. He couldn’t deal with my jabs. I got him.”

Known also by his full name, Olajide Olayinka Williams, the Youtube star isn’t taking long to revel in his success and wants to keep things moving.

“It’s done,” he said. “I’m on to the next thing.”

Meanwhile, Paul would like to fight his British rival again.

“I’d love to fight KSI again — these are the best moments of my life. The more I practice the more I feel comfortable.”

Despite scepticism regarding a YouTuber showdown, the fight proved to be a monumental moment for the boxing industry. This didn’t go unnoticed by boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

“That fight was everything that is great about boxing,” he said post-fight. “There has to be a narrative and a respect for the sport and these two have that.

“If there are any other men or women who want to get into the ring – and they respect the code – then this can happen again.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/11/2019.