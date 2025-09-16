Deontay Wilder faces off with Anthony Joshua conqueror at Canelo vs. Crawford, teases future fight

By Dylan Bowker - September 15, 2025
Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder took part in an intriguing faceoff during the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford weekend. There is some hinting at a potentially massive heavyweight clash against a fellow former champion. That combatant in question was Andy Ruiz. Ruiz posted a photo of himself facing off with the former WBC heavyweight titleholder on Instagram, which Ring Magazine also got a hold of for their social media.

Wilder returned to the win column relatively recently when he snapped a losing skid by halting Tyrell Anthony Herndon in June. Conversely, for Andy Ruiz Jr., he has not fought since fighting Jarrell Miller to a draw last year. Ruiz secured wins over Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz prior to that Miller draw.

Andy Ruiz is perhaps best known for his massive upset victory over Anthony Joshua to become the unified heavyweight champion. Ruiz would drop those heavyweight straps back to Joshua in an immediate rematch. Both of those bouts took place in 2019.

Ruiz’s referenced Instagram post was captioned “coming soon to a ring near you”. This gave some sweet science enthusiasts the perception that perhaps this Wilder vs. Ruiz clash is approaching being official sooner than later.

Deontay Wilder and what his next step could be

With Andy Ruiz teasing a Deontay Wilder, it makes some fans wonder what could truly be next for ‘The Bronze Bomber’. It seemed like a supremely short time ago that there was discourse about working toward a fight between Wilder and MMA’s lineal heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou. Ngannou has had a pair of boxing bouts against generational talents in Tyson Fury as well as the aforementioned Anthony Joshua, falling short in both outings.

Many felt that an Ngannou-Wilder bout made sense because of their profiles as huge KO artists. But it would also give ‘The Predator’ a chance to throw down with the full heavyweight trifecta of the 2010s scene under Queensberry Rules.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

