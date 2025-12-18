Anthony Joshua hits back at Tyson Fury’s harsh criticism over ‘killing’ Jake Paul

By Curtis Calhoun - December 18, 2025
Anthony Joshua responded to Tyson Fury’s critical remarks over his threats to potentially kill Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing match.

Anthony Joshua has hostile intentions for his upcoming fight against the polarizing Jake Paul on Friday night.

Joshua, a former heavyweight boxing champion, will look to hand Paul his second-career defeat in the ring this weekend. He returns to the ring following a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois last year.

Ahead of the Paul fight, Joshua recently admitted he’s prepared to ‘kill’ Paul to get the victory in their bout. This prompted criticism from around boxing, particularly from some of Joshua’s fighting adversaries, including Tyson Fury.

Fury didn’t hold back on Joshua over his fiery rhetoric, labeling Joshua a ‘big bum’ over his recent death threats. It didn’t take long for Joshua to take notice.

Anthony Joshua responds to Tyson Fury as Jake Paul embraces ‘killing each other’

During a pre-fight press conference, Joshua was asked to respond to Fury’s comments.

“It’s my job,” Joshua said. “We fight. We have a license to kill. I’m sure many people don’t understand it but this is what my job is. I just enjoy what I do. Whatever happens, happens. As long as my hand is raised, that’s what’s important, right? Respectfully.

“That’s just the mentality we have to have as fighters. I don’t know if any other fighter thinks that way or maybe they’re a bit more tamed. But the things I watch and the way my mind works, when you’re in that ring, it’s a dangerous place to be. Anything can happen.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Luckily for Paul, it seems he’s game to potentially make Joshua’s recent comments a reality.

“Yeah, let’s f—— go,” Paul said. “Let’s f—— go, bro. Let’s put on a show for the fans. Let’s go to war. Men have done crazier things throughout human history. This is the modern-day gladiator sport. This is what we’re here to do is f— each other up.

“I’m ready. I want his hardest punches. I want there to be no excuses when it’s all said and done. Let’s f—— kill each other.”

