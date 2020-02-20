Streaming this Weekend: Wilder vs Fury 2, UFC Auckland, Bellator and more

As streaming services continue to take over the combat sports industry, there are more and more events being broadcast on platforms like ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN and YouTube.

BJPENN.Com’s Streaming this Weekend series keeps fans up to date on the best combat sports action across the industry’s major streaming platforms.

With so much happening this weekend, here’s a day-by-day breakdown of what’s coming:

Friday, February 21:

Bellator 239 : Headlined by a welterweight matchup of Ed Ruth vs Yaroslav Amosov, this card features plenty of exciting matchups. The lineup includes: Brandon Girtz vs Myles Jury, Tyrell Fortune vs Timothy Johnson, and Chris Lencioni vs Salim Mukhidinov. The main card will begin at 9pm ET and be streamed on DAZN.

Saturday, February 22:

Bellator Dublin : The main event of Bellator Dublin will be a women’s featherweight fight between Leah McCourt and Judith Ruis. The co-main event will see former lightweight champion Brent Primus take on Chris Bungard. Other notable names fighting on the card: Aaron Chalmers, Kiefer Crosbie, Bec Rawlings, and Ricky Bandejas. The action will begin at 11am ET on DAZN

Sunday, February 23

Submission Underground 11: SUG 11 will have a main event of Craig Jones vs. Nick Rodriguez, and the co-main event will feature UFC veterans Al Iaquinta taking on Mike Perry. The action begins at 6pm ET and will stream on UFC Fight Pass.

These are the top events on the industry’s biggest streaming services this week.

What will you be watching?

