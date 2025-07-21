Tyson Fury backs Jake Paul to knock out Anthony Joshua in potential boxing match
Heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury has suggested that Jake Paul will knock out Anthony Joshua if they fought each other.
As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty controversial figure within the world of professional boxing. While many people believe he’s done a great job as a promoter, others feel as if his fights are harming the sport’s image. Regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no denying that ‘The Problem Child’ knows how to get people talking.
Even recently, Paul implied that he’d be interested in a showdown with Anthony Joshua. Eddie Hearn agreed that there’s a possibility of it happening which, just a few short years ago, would’ve seemed impossible. Alas, here we are.
Tyson Fury, who has had a long-running feud with Joshua for years now, shockingly suggested in a recent interview that he believes Jake is capable of knocking Joshua out.
Fury backs Paul to defeat Joshua
“I think Jake Paul knocks him out,” Fury told Ring Magazine when asked about Paul vs. Joshua. “I just think Jake Paul would knock A.J. out … I think Jake Paul’s on the rise. I like his new heavyweight look. A bit chubby, a bit bulky, getting there. And he just did a great job over the aging [Julio Cesar] Chavez Jr. He was a middleweight but still.
“I like how Jake Paul calls out the full spectrum from featherweight to heavyweight. Who’d he call out Tank [Davis] and Joshua. That’s just crazy. I see Richter scale callouts.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
Buckle up, folks, before it seems as if – somehow – boxing is about to get even more wild.
Do you believe there’s a chance we could see Paul go head to head with Anthony Joshua? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
