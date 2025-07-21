Tyson Fury backs Jake Paul to knock out Anthony Joshua in potential boxing match

Heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury has suggested that Jake Paul will knock out Anthony Joshua if they fought each other.

As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty controversial figure within the world of professional boxing. While many people believe he’s done a great job as a promoter, others feel as if his fights are harming the sport’s image. Regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no denying that ‘The Problem Child’ knows how to get people talking.

RELATED: Jake Paul has accepted a fight against Anthony Joshua, according to Turki Alalshikh

Even recently, Paul implied that he’d be interested in a showdown with Anthony Joshua. Eddie Hearn agreed that there’s a possibility of it happening which, just a few short years ago, would’ve seemed impossible. Alas, here we are.

Tyson Fury, who has had a long-running feud with Joshua for years now, shockingly suggested in a recent interview that he believes Jake is capable of knocking Joshua out.