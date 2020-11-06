Manager: Canelo Alvarez is now a free agent

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez is now a free agent, according to his manager and co-trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Canelo, a four-division champion and one of the greatest boxers competing today, has recently been embroiled in a legal battle with Golden Boy Promotions and the streaming service DAZN, with whom he signed a record-shattering $350M deal in 2018. The lawsuit, launched in a Los Angeles Federal Court, alleges Canelo’s multi-fight deal with GBP and DAZN was breached to the tune of $280 million in damages after they failed to find him a fight since he beat Sergey Kovalev in late 2019.

In a public statement issued Friday morning, Reynoso claimed that Canelo is now a free agent, and that the details of his next fight are forthcoming.

“In my role as a manager and coach of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, I allow myself to communicate to the boxing community and to al our fans that stating today, November 6th, ‘Canelo’ becomes a free agent, so we are ready to continue with his boxing career,” Reynoso wrote (h/t BoxingScene)

“All this time we have been working very hard in the gym with a lot of responsibility and discipline, to be in great physical shape and ready to fight this year and it will be.

“We will announce date, rival and place very soon, and we will return stronger than ever to keep growing and showing that Mexican boxing is the best. Thank you!”

Canelo Alvarez is currently an incredible 53-1 as a pro boxer, with his lone loss coming against Floyd Mayweather via decision when he was just 23 years old. Highlights of his resume include triumphs over high level talents like Shane Mosley, Austin Trout, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Gennady Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs, and most recently, Sergey Kovalev, who he knocked out in his last fight. 36 of his victories have come by way of knockout.