Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s third loss in a row: ‘Getting caught is getting caught’

By Fernando Quiles - February 2, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has given his take on Israel Adesanya suffering his third loss in a row.

Israel Adesanya

The former two-time UFC middleweight champion shared the Octagon with Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. It was the first time Adesanya wasn’t competing for UFC gold since 2019. While Adesanya had solid takedown defense and striking in the opening frame, he was stopped early in the second round via TKO.

White has weighed in on Adesanya’s third loss in a row.

RELATED: JOAQUIN BUCKLEY JOKES HIS BREAKDOWN OF ISRAEL ADESANYA LED TO STRING OF LOSSES: ‘BUDDY CAREER HAS NEVER BEEN THE SAME’

Dana White Thinks Israel Adesanya Simply ‘Got Caught’

During the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked for his thoughts on Israel Adesanya being stopped by Nassourdine Imavov. He believes “The Last Stylebender” was off to a solid start.

“I thought Izzy looked incredible right up until he got caught,” White said. “Looked good, was picking him apart staying on the outside. Takedown defense was incredible. Chopping that calf kick the whole first round. He couldn’t have had a better first round, and then he got caught.”

White was then asked if he believes Adesanya’s best days could be behind him.

“Listen, getting caught is getting caught,” White said. “He’s 35, Imavov is 28 years old, he’s in his prime.”

Where Adesanya goes from here will be a story to watch in the coming weeks and months. The former two-time UFC middleweight champion appeared on the UFC Saudi Arabia post-show and he admitted that he needs some time to assess things with people close to him before making a decision on his future.

While many believe that Adesanya doesn’t have much to prove, he’s also just a couple of wins away from finding himself right back in the title hunt. If he ultimately decides to push on with his fighting career, it’ll be interesting to see who the UFC matchmakers book Adesanya against.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dana White Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Darren Till Israel Adesanya

Darren Till scolds fans who think Israel Adesanya's downfall has begun: 'I am trying so hard to understand it'

Fernando Quiles - February 2, 2025
Belal Muhammad Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Belal Muhammad fires personal shot at Sean Strickland amid heated war of words: 'I just heard it from his dad'

Fernando Quiles - February 2, 2025

Belal Muhammad has hurled a scathing diss towards Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 312.

Joaquin Buckley Israel Adesanya
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley jokes his breakdown of Israel Adesanya led to string of losses: 'Buddy career has never been the same'

Fernando Quiles - February 2, 2025

Rising UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley believes he may played a role in Israel Adesanya’s recent string of losses.

Sean Strickland DDP
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland blasts MMA judging criteria ahead of UFC 312 rematch against Dricus du Plessis

Fernando Quiles - February 2, 2025

Sean Strickland is not a fan of what the judges look for when scoring MMA fights.

Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov wants UFC title fight after finishing Israel Adesanya, Dana White mulls over potential contender fight

Fernando Quiles - February 2, 2025

Nassourdine Imavov believes it’s time for him to fight for UFC gold.

Bryce Mitchell UFC 296

Bryce Mitchell issues apology after controversial comments supporting Adolf Hitler

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025
Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov
UFC

Israel Adesanya issues statement following TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

Israel Adesanya has issued a statement after suffering his third consecutive loss at the hands of Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Michael Page
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Pros react after Michael Page hands Shara Magomedov his first loss at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was co-headlined by a middleweight bout between Michael Page and Shara Magomedov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Vegas 85, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia Bonus Report: Nassourdine Imavov one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

The Octagon returned to Riyadh for today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Saudi Arabia, Israel Adesanya, Pros react, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov stops Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Nassourdine Imavov taking on Israel Adesanya.