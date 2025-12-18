Andrew Tate’s involvement in Misfits Boxing as both a promotional figurehead and an MFB combatant, with his in-ring return set for later this week, has many talking, including one of the combatants on the Saturday card. The fighter in question is Tai Emery, who battles Pearl Gonzalez for the vacant MFB middleweight title at Misfits Mania on December 20th.

When the former BKFC title challenger was asked if she had any thoughts on the controversial Tate’s involvement in Misfits Boxing and the surrounding discourse about it, Emery said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“I think it’s smart. PFL went with Ray Sefo, BKFC went with Conor McGregor, and Misfits Boxing has gone with Andrew Tate. I think each of those characters is perfect for that promotion as that sort of face of the company. I think also where the new direction of Misfits is going and the evolution of the promotion, I think Andrew is going to be able to be the one to take it there.” “Isn’t he like the most viral or like most famous human being of our time like in this era? I feel like that’s some fact. Chat GPT will fix me out later when I Google that. But yeah, he’s witty, he’s intelligent, he’s a great businessman. So if someone like him is taking on a project like this, I think that already brings different eyes and attention just because he’s not someone to go into anything.” “I don’t think that man’s probably done anything he’s never not wanted to do or something that wouldn’t make him either feel alive or bring something of greater value. He’ll make it a s**t show like I already know. Like this is going to be funny. I’m gonna try not to like lose control and [break into] laughter. It’ll be very, very interesting. Also, I think when someone wants to be able to pump up boxers and athletes and bring attention to the sport, like that’s such a good thing.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Andrew Tate’s confidence touted, “evident [Chase DeMoor’s] not a real boxer” says Emery

Andrew Tate has more experience in the kickboxing and MMA worlds, but will fight under Queensberry Rules against the Misfits Boxing heavyweight titleholder Chase DeMoor for the gold.

When the MFB middleweight title challenger was asked for her thoughts on this Misfits Boxing heavyweight title clash with Tate vs. DeMoor, Emery stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],