Andrew Tate will “make it a s**t show” at Misfits Mania, per MFB title challenger
Andrew Tate’s involvement in Misfits Boxing as both a promotional figurehead and an MFB combatant, with his in-ring return set for later this week, has many talking, including one of the combatants on the Saturday card. The fighter in question is Tai Emery, who battles Pearl Gonzalez for the vacant MFB middleweight title at Misfits Mania on December 20th.
When the former BKFC title challenger was asked if she had any thoughts on the controversial Tate’s involvement in Misfits Boxing and the surrounding discourse about it, Emery said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],
“I think it’s smart. PFL went with Ray Sefo, BKFC went with Conor McGregor, and Misfits Boxing has gone with Andrew Tate. I think each of those characters is perfect for that promotion as that sort of face of the company. I think also where the new direction of Misfits is going and the evolution of the promotion, I think Andrew is going to be able to be the one to take it there.”
“Isn’t he like the most viral or like most famous human being of our time like in this era? I feel like that’s some fact. Chat GPT will fix me out later when I Google that. But yeah, he’s witty, he’s intelligent, he’s a great businessman. So if someone like him is taking on a project like this, I think that already brings different eyes and attention just because he’s not someone to go into anything.”
“I don’t think that man’s probably done anything he’s never not wanted to do or something that wouldn’t make him either feel alive or bring something of greater value. He’ll make it a s**t show like I already know. Like this is going to be funny. I’m gonna try not to like lose control and [break into] laughter. It’ll be very, very interesting. Also, I think when someone wants to be able to pump up boxers and athletes and bring attention to the sport, like that’s such a good thing.”
Andrew Tate’s confidence touted, “evident [Chase DeMoor’s] not a real boxer” says Emery
Andrew Tate has more experience in the kickboxing and MMA worlds, but will fight under Queensberry Rules against the Misfits Boxing heavyweight titleholder Chase DeMoor for the gold.
When the MFB middleweight title challenger was asked for her thoughts on this Misfits Boxing heavyweight title clash with Tate vs. DeMoor, Emery stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],
“Man, I get so like one-sided and then I just completely go the other side. Just because I saw like [the] size difference, but at the same time when you’ve got someone in front of you and they’ve got just like a different energy about them, the mental aspect can completely play on someone. I think Andrew has like an energy and an ambiance about him that would be very hard to be around.”
“You know, confidence can kill and so I think it’s a pretty fair fight. I think it’ll be very interesting how it plays out. Either way, it’s not even; it’s neither loss for either. It’s Andrew’s first fight back in how many years? Then the belt holder [Chase DeMoor]. He’s still young, so if even if he’s to lose, this is the biggest fight of his career. Win or lose, he’s just pulled a lot of eyes onto himself, and he has a long way ahead to be able to come back from a loss by Andrew Tate.”
“It’s definitely evident he’s not a real boxer. Just from; he’s very unorthodox, I’d like to say. You can see he’s still learning and getting crisper. I think people would; let’s say he loses, people would be able to go on and see where he’s come from in his striking. Then from here on, be able to watch him continue to evolve. So, same for Andrew.”
“I think they’ve already put him on; labeled two of the cards that he’s headlining and I think the other one was Darren [Till] and who would be headlining in the proposed cards for next year. So yeah, I think either way, I think it’s going to be a very exciting one.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Andrew Tate Boxing News