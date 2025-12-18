Sam-A promises to make Jaosuayai’s strawweight debut a nightmare: “A warm welcome”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 18, 2025
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao knows the weight cut changes everything. The Thai legend plans to exploit that vulnerability when Jaosuayai drops down to strawweight.

The former two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion welcomes Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi to the strawweight Muay Thai ranks at ONE Friday Fights 137 on Friday, December 19, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 42-year-old icon has lived through those physical adjustments himself and believes they offer a clear opening against his younger compatriot.

Jaosuayai spent his promotional tenure at flyweight, racking up eight victories with six by stoppage. But after losing to Akif Guluzada at ONE Fight Night 36 this past October, the 24-year-old decided his body was better suited for lighter weight.

That transition brings questions that can only be answered inside the ring. Sam-A has more than 400 professional bouts under his belt, and that experience taught him exactly where weight cuts expose even talented strikers.

The veteran acknowledged the danger Jaosuayai brings, especially early when his movement and combinations could dictate the pace. But Sam-A sees cracks in the armor.

“Jaosuayai is an agile fighter with sharp punches. His striking and footwork are fast,” he said. “He’s a well-rounded, modern fighter.”

Sam-A targets title shot with victory over Jaosuayai

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao recently rebounded from a second-round knockdown to score his own late in the third frame. He sealed a unanimous decision over Myanmar’s Thway Lin Htet at ONE Friday Fights 126 this past September. That victory proved he can still compete against top strawweight strikers.

His body feels better now than it did for that fight. The Evolve MMA representative enjoyed a longer training camp this time around. He prepared specifically to punish weight-cut weaknesses with his signature weapon.

The matchup with Jaosuayai carries deeper meaning beyond bragging rights. A win could push Sam-A toward unfinished business — another shot at championship gold before he hangs up the gloves.

“Jaosuayai’s loss to Akif came from a mistake similar to mine—he was dropped early and couldn’t catch up, which led to the loss,” Sam-A said. “As for his weakness, since he dropped a weight class for this fight, I’m ready to use my heavy left kick to punish him.

“I’m prepared to give my junior a warm welcome to the strawweight division. Even at 42, I think my body is in better condition than when I fought Thway Lin Htet because my training camp has been longer.”

ONE Championship Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

