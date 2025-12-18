Report: Reinier de Ridder returns from first UFC defeat vs. budding star at UFC 326

UFC middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder was medically cleared to compete faster than expected and will return at UFC 326.

Former ONE two-division champion Reinier de Ridder hinted at a long absence from competition due to medical issues stemming from his loss to Brendan Allen at UFC Vancouver. But months later, it appears De Ridder has worked through some of his health issues and will return to the Octagon on one of the first cards of 2026, way ahead of schedule.

De Ridder’s shot at a middleweight title hit a speed bump when he lost to Allen at UFC Vancouver in a shocking upset. He defeated the likes of Bo Nickal, Robert Whittaker, and Kevin Holland earlier in his promotional tenure and appeared destined for a title shot.

As De Ridder looks to rebound from his first UFC defeat and recreate the magic that earned him two ONE titles, he’ll have a tall mountain to climb in his return at UFC 326.

Reinier de Ridder vs. Caio Borralho in the works for UFC 326 card

MMA journalist Leo Guimaraes reported that de Ridder will face Caio Borralho on the UFC 326 undercard on March 7th in Las Vegas. As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t yet announced the matchup or a main event for UFC 326.

Borralho returns after suffering his first UFC defeat to Nassourdine Imavov, the consensus No. 1 middleweight contender, at UFC Paris in September. The loss snapped a 17-fight unbeaten streak.

Before the loss to Imavov, Borralho defeated the likes of Abus Magomedov, Jared Cannonier, and Paul Craig during his UFC tenure.

De Ridder vs. Borralho is a marquee matchup in the UFC middleweight division. Champion Khamzat Chimaev is expected to return to the cage in early 2026 to defend his title against Imavov.

The other UFC 326 matchup reported this week, also by Guimaraes, is a middleweight matchup between Paulo Costa and Brunno Ferreira. The full card slate is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, with a formal main event announcement looming.