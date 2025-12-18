Report: Reinier de Ridder returns from first UFC defeat vs. budding star at UFC 326

By Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025
Reinier de Ridder poses on the scale at the UFC Vancouver ceremonial weigh-in

UFC middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder was medically cleared to compete faster than expected and will return at UFC 326.

Former ONE two-division champion Reinier de Ridder hinted at a long absence from competition due to medical issues stemming from his loss to Brendan Allen at UFC Vancouver. But months later, it appears De Ridder has worked through some of his health issues and will return to the Octagon on one of the first cards of 2026, way ahead of schedule.

De Ridder’s shot at a middleweight title hit a speed bump when he lost to Allen at UFC Vancouver in a shocking upset. He defeated the likes of Bo Nickal, Robert Whittaker, and Kevin Holland earlier in his promotional tenure and appeared destined for a title shot.

As De Ridder looks to rebound from his first UFC defeat and recreate the magic that earned him two ONE titles, he’ll have a tall mountain to climb in his return at UFC 326.

Reinier de Ridder vs. Caio Borralho in the works for UFC 326 card

MMA journalist Leo Guimaraes reported that de Ridder will face Caio Borralho on the UFC 326 undercard on March 7th in Las Vegas. As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t yet announced the matchup or a main event for UFC 326.

Borralho returns after suffering his first UFC defeat to Nassourdine Imavov, the consensus No. 1 middleweight contender, at UFC Paris in September. The loss snapped a 17-fight unbeaten streak.

Before the loss to Imavov, Borralho defeated the likes of Abus Magomedov, Jared Cannonier, and Paul Craig during his UFC tenure.

De Ridder vs. Borralho is a marquee matchup in the UFC middleweight division. Champion Khamzat Chimaev is expected to return to the cage in early 2026 to defend his title against Imavov.

The other UFC 326 matchup reported this week, also by Guimaraes, is a middleweight matchup between Paulo Costa and Brunno Ferreira. The full card slate is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, with a formal main event announcement looming.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Reinier de Ridder UFC Videos

Related

Jake Paul

Jake Paul sends direct message to Anthony Joshua ahead of boxing match: 'Let's go to war'

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2025
Movlid Khaybulaev celebrates with Khabib Nurmagomedov
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Movlid Khaybulaev stripped of 2025 PFL title win after USADA suspension announced

Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025

2025 PFL featherweight title winner Movlid Khaybulaev’s championship belt has been forfeited after he was served a one-year USADA suspension.

Movlid Khaybulaev celebrates after a win at a PFL event
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former PFL champ Movlid Khaybulaev slammed by former foe after USADA announces one-year-suspension

Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025

Former PFL champion Movlid Khaybulaev was handed a one-year USADA suspension after testing positive for a banned performance enhancer.

Ilia Topuria, UFC
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria should be stripped of UFC gold, says popular analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 17, 2025

One well-known analyst has shifted his opinion on Ilia Topuria’s status as the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Anderson Silva and Dana White
Dana White

Anderson Silva explains why he has no beef with UFC boss Dana White

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 17, 2025

Anderson Silva has no issues with UFC CEO Dana White.

Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili will get Petr Yan trilogy fight next, predicts UFC analyst

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo understands why UFC snubbed lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has explained why he understands Arman Tsarukyan being snubbed for a world title shot.

Paddy Pimblett appears at a press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua facing off
Boxing News

Paddy Pimblett pleads for Anthony Joshua to 'punch Jake Paul's head in' in upcoming boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

UFC lightweight superstar Paddy Pimblett didn’t hold back on Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming boxing match against Anthony Joshua.

Terence Crawford celebrates after his fight against Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford

BREAKING: Terence Crawford announces boxing retirement to 'walk away on his own terms'

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

The conclusion of one of boxing’s legendary careers was announced on Tuesday as Terence Crawford opted to hang up the gloves.

Paulo Costa poses on the scale at the UFC 318 ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Paulo Costa set to face rising star nicknamed 'The Hulk' in UFC 326 Octagon return

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa will face a rising star when he returns to the Octagon at UFC 326 next year.