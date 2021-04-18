Amy Askren reacts after husband Ben Askren gets knocked out by Jake Paul

Amy Askren reacted after her husband Ben Askren was knocked out by Jake Paul in his professional boxing debut on Saturday night.

Askren was floored by a massive right hand from Paul which dropped him to the mat and left him on wobbly legs. The referee felt that Askren was finished and stopped the fight just over a minute into the first round, handing Paul his quickest victory to date. For Askren, it was a poor performance as he suffered a quick KO loss to a YouTuber. But at the end of the day, Askren made a lot of money (a reported $500,000) for this fight and he still gets to go home with his wife Amy and the rest of their family. So even though it seemed like Askren was the biggest loser on Saturday night, it could be argued he was a big winner.

Taking to her social media following the fight, Askren’s wife Amy reacted to seeing her husband getting knocked out. Based on the smiles in the photos, it seems like the Askrens are okay with the way the fight played out. While no one wants to get knocked out or see their loved ones see them being finished, it appears the Askrens are fine with the result.

#winning

While a loss is certainly not a good thing, it isn’t the worst thing in the world for Askren. Considering he is 36 years old and was retired before taking this fight, it could almost be argued that he was being paid for the bulk of his athletic career for this fight, not just for fighting Paul himself. Even though Askren lost, he still gets to go home to his wife, his kids, and he secured the bag. Though he’s technically a loser, you can still say he’s a winner.

What do you think Ben Askren should do next after suffering this knockout loss to Jake Paul?