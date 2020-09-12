BKFC 12: ‘Alves vs. Lane’ Live Results and Highlights

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to action this evening in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the promotions BKFC 12: ‘Alves vs. Lane’ event.

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Thiago Alves will make his BKFC debut in tonight’s headliner when he squares off with Julian Lane.

Alves (23-15 MMA) will enter this evenings contest on a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering setbacks to Laureano Staropoli and Tim Means under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Julian Lane has fought three times under the BKFC banner, going 1-2 in those contests. In his most recent appearance in October, Lane suffered a TKO loss to Jim Alers.

Also featured on tonight’s BKFC 12 fight card is a scrap between former UFC middleweight standouts Hector Lombard and Kendall Grove.

Get all of tonight’s BKFC 12 Live Results and Highlights below:

Thiago Alves vs. Julian Lane – Alves def. Lane by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Thiago Alves def. Julian Lane via split decision #BKFC12 pic.twitter.com/AdkHoL4rnL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 12, 2020

Hector Lombard vs. Kendall Grove – Lombard def. Grove via TKO (punch) in Round 1