BKFC 12: ‘Alves vs. Lane’ Live Results and Highlights

Thiago Alves
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to action this evening in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the promotions BKFC 12: ‘Alves vs. Lane’ event.

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Thiago Alves will make his BKFC debut in tonight’s headliner when he squares off with Julian Lane.

Alves (23-15 MMA) will enter this evenings contest on a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering setbacks to Laureano Staropoli and Tim Means under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Julian Lane has fought three times under the BKFC banner, going 1-2 in those contests. In his most recent appearance in October, Lane suffered a TKO loss to Jim Alers.

Also featured on tonight’s BKFC 12 fight card is a scrap between former UFC middleweight standouts Hector Lombard and Kendall Grove.

Get all of tonight’s BKFC 12 Live Results and Highlights below:

Thiago Alves vs. Julian Lane – Alves def. Lane by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Hector Lombard vs. Kendall Grove – Lombard def. Grove via TKO (punch) in Round 1

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Reggie Barnett Jr – Barnett Jr def. Velasquez by unanimous decision

Christine Ferea vs. Calie Cutler -Ferea def. Cutler via TKO (strikes) in Round 2

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Erick Lozano – Hut def. Lozano via KO (punch) in Round 3

Kenmon Evans vs. Robert Washington – Evans def. Washington via KO (punch) in Round 1

Rusty Crowder vs. Jacob Brunelle – Crowder def. Brunelle by unanimous decision

