Mike Perry explains bringing bat to BKFC press conference: “Outside of the ring, we ain’t fighting fair”

Mike Perry has explained why he brought a weapon to his first BKFC press conference.

Last weekend, the UFC veteran made his debut inside the BKFC ring against fellow fan-favorite Julian Lane. The bout itself was very hyped going in, mainly thanks to great promotion from both fighters.

A lot of that promotion came from their fight week press conference. Both men threw many insults in each other’s direction and nearly got into a brawl on stage. That near-fight was the result of Perry drawing a bat and threatening Lane with it. Luckily, the situation was stopped before it could get any worse.

Now days after his victory over Julian Lane at KnuckleMania 2, Mike Perry has explained why he brought a weapon to their presser. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, he explained that he was just trying to protect himself. He also admitted that the situation itself was really funny.

“I’m gonna have my own bat, I don’t know how security gonna be. I don’t know how quick they gonna be… I’m protecting myself, I gotta take care of me and the people around me. Outside of the ring, it ain’t fair. We ain’t fighting fair. I had a plastic wiffle ball bat, if that’s really an upper hand, you’ll be alright. You was gonna get a little smack to the face no problem.” – said Mike Perry on The MMA Hour.

Perry continued, “Nobody knew I had it on me. It was funny to me, thinking about it like that. Nobody knew I had this bat boy, I’ll pull it out and get three feet of reach on your a*s real quick!”

What do you think about Mike Perry’s comments about bringing a bat to his BKFC press conference? What do you think about him fighting in Bare Knuckle?