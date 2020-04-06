WWE WrestleMania 36: Highlights, Results & Recap

WWE WrestleMania 36 is in the books after two nights of intense action at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

For the first time ever, WWE split WrestleMania into two nights with nine scheduled bouts on each card. While the atmosphere wasn’t the same as a result of the events being behind closed doors, we still saw some big moments in what could prove to be one of the last shows WWE puts on for quite some time.

WrestleMani Night 1 – Saturday, April 4

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. Kabuki Warriors to win Women’s Tag Team Championship

Elias def. King Corbin

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler to retain RAW Women’s Championship

Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan to retain Intercontinental Championship

John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso & Kofi Kingston in ladder match to retain SmackDown Tag Team Championship

¡TREMENDO FINAL!#WWExFOX | En una lucha espectacular, John Morrison retuvo el cinturón de parejas de SmackDown en #WrestleMania ante Kofi Kingston y Jimmy Uso. pic.twitter.com/4lKXwbwPWh — FOX Sports Argentina (@FOXSportsArg) April 5, 2020

Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins in No Disqualification match

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg to win Universal Championship

The Undertaker def. AJ Styles in Boneyard match

WrestleMania Night 2 – Sunday, April 5

Liv Morgan def. Natalya

Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley to win NXT Women’s Championship

Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler

Edge def. Randy Orton in Last Man Standing match

The Street Profits def. Angel Garza & Austin Theory to retain RAW Tag Team Championship

Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks & Tamina to retain SmackDown Women’s Championship

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. John Cena in Firefly Fun House match

Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar to win WWE Championship

While CM Punk made a brief cameo in the Firefly Fun House match via past footage, the big MMA stories of the WrestleMania double-header came with Brock Lesnar and Shayna Baszler both being beaten on the grandest stage of them all.

Next year, it wouldn’t be all too surprising to see former UFC star Matt Riddle make his WrestleMania debut – but for now, he continues to thrive down in NXT.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/3/2020.