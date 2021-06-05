Tito Ortiz offered $100,000 from porn website to do a two on one fight

The Tito Ortiz saga has only gotten more and more bizarre as time has gone on.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion resigned from the Huntington Beach City Council earlier this week. Just days removed from Ortiz’s announcement and Daryn Parker—Vice President of adult cam website CamSoda—presented quite the unique offer relating to Tito Ortiz the fighter.

“Dear Mr. Tito ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Ortiz,” Parker’s press release read. “I saw the news that you resigned from your position on the City Council of Huntington Beach, California. It’s a shame to see, considering how much potential your political career had. #Tito2024 had a nice ring to it.

“Anyway, with more time on your hands now, I wanted to reach out and extend you a lucrative offer. Considering your illustrious run as UFC light heavyweight champion, I’d love for you to step back into the ring and participate in CamSoda’s Fight Circus Vol. 3 set to take place on June 19 in Thailand. The card includes a Muay Thai bout taking place inside a phone booth, a 2-on-1 MMA battle between a UFC veteran and two inexperienced brothers, and more.

“My offer is this: I’d be willing to pay you up to $100,000 to participate in our MMA event on June 19 in a 2 vs. 1 fight,” Parker continued. “You can hand pick your opponents.

What do you say? Take some time to consider my offer and get back to me ASAP.

We’d love for you to be the feature bout. Sincerely, Daryn Parker Vice President of CamSoda.”

The now-46-year-old Ortiz finished his career on a three-fight winning streak with a record of 21-12-1 in 2019. His last fight came in the Combate Americas cage when he earned a first-round rear-naked choke against former WWE star, Alberto El Patron.