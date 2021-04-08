Pros react after Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus is ruled a DQ at ONE on TNT 1

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez returned to action at tonight’s ONE on TNT 1 event for a bout with Iuri Lapicus.

Alvarez (30-7 MMA) was returning to action for this first time since scoring a first-round submission victory over Eduard Folayang in August of 2019. That victory had marked Eddie’s first under the ONE banner, as he had suffered a TKO loss to Timofey Nastyukhin in his promotional debut.

Meanwhile, Iuri Lapicus (14-1 MMA) was looking to rebound from the first loss of his career when he squares off with Eddie Alvarez this evening. The European suffered a TKO loss to Christian Lee in his most recent appearance this past October.

Tonight’s Alvarez vs. Lapicus bout last just 58-seconds. After Eddie scored an early takedown he immediately began to land some good ground and pound. However, a couple of the shots were allegedly to the back of the head and thus the fight was stopped and ruled a no-contest.

Check out how the pros reacted to Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus being ruled a DQ below:

Wow @Ealvarezfight is such a standup guy. I wouldn’t have blamed him for being upset at the result but he was a class act. #ONEonTNT @ONEChampionship — Bi Nguyen “killer bee” (@killerbeemma) April 8, 2021

@Ealvarezfight i told you not to go 2 @ONEChampionship what a crock of 💩. That pussy didn’t want to fight. The commentary smells like 💩 also what a fucking shit show #straightgargamel — phil baroni (@philbaroni) April 8, 2021

What’s over? You are as bad at telling story as the promotion. https://t.co/IHXv6kjkAQ — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 8, 2021

Alvarez: Look I’m a got damn savage in a cage! I’m finna eat baby! #ONEonTNT — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 8, 2021

@Ealvarezfight no you didn’t do the head gimmick. But pray he grows some ⚾️🎱’s #prayforyouri Don’t cry — phil baroni (@philbaroni) April 8, 2021

I’d like to congratulate Iuri Lapicus for passing my acting class with flying colors. Tonight was a beautiful performance. May the world forever troll you. Welcome to the club! #ONEonTNT1 #ONEChampionship — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 8, 2021

Do you agree with the referees decision to rule Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus a DQ? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!