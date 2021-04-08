Pros react after Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus is ruled a DQ at ONE on TNT 1

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez returned to action at tonight’s ONE on TNT 1 event for a bout with Iuri Lapicus.
Alvarez (30-7 MMA) was returning to action for this first time since scoring a first-round submission victory over Eduard Folayang in August of 2019. That victory had marked Eddie’s first under the ONE banner, as he had suffered a TKO loss to Timofey Nastyukhin in his promotional debut.
Meanwhile, Iuri Lapicus (14-1 MMA) was looking to rebound from the first loss of his career when he squares off with Eddie Alvarez this evening. The European suffered a TKO loss to Christian Lee in his most recent appearance this past October.
Tonight’s Alvarez vs. Lapicus bout last just 58-seconds. After Eddie scored an early takedown he immediately began to land some good ground and pound. However, a couple of the shots were allegedly to the back of the head and thus the fight was stopped and ruled a no-contest.
Check out how the pros reacted to Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus being ruled a DQ below:
Wow @Ealvarezfight is such a standup guy. I wouldn’t have blamed him for being upset at the result but he was a class act. #ONEonTNT @ONEChampionship
— Bi Nguyen “killer bee” (@killerbeemma) April 8, 2021
@Ealvarezfight i told you not to go 2 @ONEChampionship what a crock of 💩. That pussy didn’t want to fight. The commentary smells like 💩 also what a fucking shit show #straightgargamel
— phil baroni (@philbaroni) April 8, 2021
What’s over? You are as bad at telling story as the promotion. https://t.co/IHXv6kjkAQ
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 8, 2021
Alvarez: Look I’m a got damn savage in a cage! I’m finna eat baby! #ONEonTNT
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 8, 2021
Ridiculous. Incredibly soft. https://t.co/Af0OEyHdec
— Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 8, 2021
@Ealvarezfight no you didn’t do the head gimmick. But pray he grows some ⚾️🎱’s #prayforyouri Don’t cry
— phil baroni (@philbaroni) April 8, 2021
I’d like to congratulate Iuri Lapicus for passing my acting class with flying colors. Tonight was a beautiful performance. May the world forever troll you. Welcome to the club! #ONEonTNT1 #ONEChampionship
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 8, 2021
