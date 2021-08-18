Kayla Harrison says she’ll need ‘life-changing money’ to stay with PFL in 2022

The 2021 PFL season could be Kayla Harrison’s last.

A two-time Olympic Judo gold medalist, Harrison has had no issues whatsoever transitioning the world of MMA. Even before she amassed a 10-0 record, fans and pundits alike pondered what it might be like seeing her take on the very best the sport has to offer – perhaps next year could be when we find out.

“Obviously, I have these next two fights in front of me,” Kayla Harrison told MMA Mania. “These are the most important things. I gotta go out there and I have to dominate and instill my will. I’ve also come to the realization that if PFL and I are going to negotiate, and if they’re unable to bring in new talent or whatever, they’re going to have to offer me life-changing money in order for me to be willing to give up my chance at a legacy. That’s kind of where I’m at mentally.

“I know the PFL is negotiating with my manager now. That’s stuff that I let them deal with. I have a job to do. I’m going to go out there and kick ass and chew bubble gum. The rest will work itself out. I have no doubt if I do everything right, the rest will work itself out.”

Kayla Harrison takes on the 4-1 kickboxing standout in Genah Fabian this Friday in the women’s lightweight semifinals. Harrison, a two-time PFL tournament winner, defeated the likes of Mariana Morais and Cindy Dandois to get to this spot.

Awaiting the winner of Harrison and Fabian will be either Taylor Guardado or UFC veteran and past finalist, Larissa Pacheco. The last woman standing will be a million dollars richer.

Directly prior to the 2021 season, Kayla Harrison made her 145-pound featherweight debut in Invicta. Time will tell if she ends up back down a division going forward.