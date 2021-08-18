Fan favorite Yancy Medeiros reacts following UFC release

Yancy Medeiros has taken some time to reflect after his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship was confirmed.

Medeiros has competed against some big names across multiple weight classes in the UFC and Strikeforce including Dustin Poirier, Donald Cerrone, Gregor Gillespie and Jim Miller. In that time he’s rarely failed to entertain the crowd, but unfortunately, his time at the top has come to an abrupt end following a four-fight losing streak.

In response, the popular Hawaiian took to social media and gave his own thoughts on what had gone down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yancy Medeiros (@yancymedeiros)

“FOREVER HUMBLED- because I know I could have less. ALWAYS GRATEFUL-because I know I’ve had less… #ym #nextchaptersamestory”

At the age of 33 it’s easy to imagine that he could go elsewhere and continue on his mixed martial arts journey. Of course, at the same time, many will want to see pretty clear proof that his head is still in the game at this level.

Whatever happens next, it’s good to see that Yancy is at peace with what’s happened.

What was your favourite Yancy Medeiros moment in the UFC? Do you think he’ll ever return to the promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!