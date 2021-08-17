Kayla Harrison puts reporter on blast for ‘disrespectful’ comments during media call

Kayla Harrison calls it as she sees it.

The PFL held a media call over Zoom on Monday to promote this weekend’s upcoming event headlined by Harrison and Australia’s Genah Fabian. The winner will advance to the playoff finals for their opportunity at 1 million dollars against either Larissa Pacheco or Taylor Guardado.

Before that, a question from the media rubbed the competitors the wrong way as Fabian’s first name was mispronounced and she was then called “a pretty woman” with no correlation to the question.

Here's the exchange between "Millz" and Genah Fabian/Kayla Harrison where Harrison calls out the reporter for his disrespectful comments to Genah #PFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/veH7lfuh9v — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) August 16, 2021

“Hey, I got a question for you,” Harrison asked the media person via Zoom. “If you were interviewing a guy, would you say to him after pronouncing his name wrong, would you say, ‘Hey, by the way, you’re a really handsome guy, but oh, you can fight, too.’ Would you say that to a guy? No. You just base how you talk to them based off of their skill and based off of them as a human being. Not, ‘Oh, you’re a beautiful man.’ I mean that’s pretty disrespectful. She’s a professional. Why would you say something like that? I don’t know. It’s just my opinion.”

The media person went on to defend their comments by stating that a lot of fighters don’t typically like to get hit in fights. Therefore leading to Harrison firing back saying, “Nobody wants to be hit in this sport. Nobody wants to get hit.”

Kayla Harrison is currently 10-0 in MMA with her most recent victory coming over Cindy Dandois via first-round armbar in June. The submission evened out Harrison’s eight career finishes to 4-4 between submission and knockouts – her two decisions both came against the aforementioned Pacheco.

Fabian rides a three-fight winning streak after knocking out Julija Pajic on the same night as Harrison vs. Dandois.