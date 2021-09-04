Glory 78 Result: Arkadiusz Wrzosek KO’s Badr Hari (Video)

Arkadiusz Wrzosek collided with Badr Hari in the headliner of today’s Glory 78 event.

The highly anticipated heavyweight main event resulted in one of the most memorable comebacks in combat sports history.

Badr Hari was able to drop Arkadiusz Wrzosek on three occasions in the first two rounds of the fight, including a nasty body shot knockdown in the opening round. Immediately following his third knockdown of the fight, Hari swarmed in on Wrzosek for the finish. However, instead of earning a fight-ending fourth knockdown, Badr Hari wound up on the receiving end of shocking head kick which sent him crashing to the canvas.

The referee administered a ten count but Hari was unable to return to his feet, leaving Wrzosek with the memorable come from behind knockout victory.

Check out the insane footage of Arkadiusz Wrzosek’s comeback KO over Badr Hari below via Glory’s Twitter page and @EdFaceOffNL:

THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL-TIME! @arekwrzosek throws a Hail Mary and KNOCKS OUT Badr Hari! pic.twitter.com/kXkxPIizt0 — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) September 4, 2021

With tonight’s setback, Badr Hari has gone just 1-4 over his past five fights. Adding salt to the wound is the fact that his lone win in that time was recently overturned to a no-contest after both Hari and his opponent Hesdy Gerges tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

As for Arkadiusz Wrzosek, the hailmary artist has now one two straight bouts under the Glory banner.