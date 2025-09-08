Zabit Magomedsharipov’s top teammate shares definitive update on former UFC star’s potential comeback

PFL star Magomed Magomedov reacts to teammate Zabit Magomedsharipov’s latest comeback teases

Since retiring in 2022, Magomedsharipov has repeatedly teased a return to the cage, most recently in training footage while preparing some of his longtime teammates for upcoming bouts. This prompted many to question whether or not the 34-year-old was plotting a comeback.

During a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Magomed Magomedov was asked about Magomedsharipov potentially returning to the UFC Octagon.

“He’s finished. I think if he wanted to it would take him only half a year to get back in shape. But I don’t think he’s coming back, I think he’s done. I wish, but I just don’t see him coming back because it’s already been five years,” Magomedov said.

“He’s training, he’s in great shape and he can kill anybody. If he went back at featherweight, he would kill anybody; Alexander Volkanovski or anyone. But I just don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Magomedsharipov’s last fight came in a unanimous decision victory over Kattar in November 2019. He was supposed to fight Yair Rodriguez in August 2020 before the fight was canceled after Rodriguez suffered an injury in camp.

At 34 years old, Magomedsharipov remains in his physical prime, and could still plot a comeback in the next year or two. But according to his top teammate, don’t expect it to come to fruition anytime soon.