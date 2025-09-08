Zabit Magomedsharipov’s top teammate shares definitive update on former UFC star’s potential comeback

By Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Former UFC featherweight star Zabit Magomedsharipov has repeatedly teased a return to combat sports.

Zabit Magomedsharipov gets his hands wrapped backstage for his fight against Calvin Kattar

Before the UFC featherweight division saw the blossoming of top names like Alexander Volkanovski, Jean Silva, and Diego Lopes, the division’s boogeyman was Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Magomedsharipov, who retired from MMA in 2022, was one of the most feared featherweight contenders before hanging up the gloves. He suffered through several health-related issues the derailed his career and forced his decision to retire.

Before retiring, Magomedsharipov notched 14 consecutive wins, including victories against the likes of Calvin Kattar and Jeremy Stephens. He was tabbed as a likely future champion by the likes of Joe Rogan and other top analysts.

PFL star Magomed Magomedov reacts to teammate Zabit Magomedsharipov’s latest comeback teases

Since retiring in 2022, Magomedsharipov has repeatedly teased a return to the cage, most recently in training footage while preparing some of his longtime teammates for upcoming bouts. This prompted many to question whether or not the 34-year-old was plotting a comeback.

During a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Magomed Magomedov was asked about Magomedsharipov potentially returning to the UFC Octagon.

“He’s finished. I think if he wanted to it would take him only half a year to get back in shape. But I don’t think he’s coming back, I think he’s done. I wish, but I just don’t see him coming back because it’s already been five years,” Magomedov said.

“He’s training, he’s in great shape and he can kill anybody. If he went back at featherweight, he would kill anybody; Alexander Volkanovski or anyone. But I just don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Magomedsharipov’s last fight came in a unanimous decision victory over Kattar in November 2019. He was supposed to fight Yair Rodriguez in August 2020 before the fight was canceled after Rodriguez suffered an injury in camp.

At 34 years old, Magomedsharipov remains in his physical prime, and could still plot a comeback in the next year or two. But according to his top teammate, don’t expect it to come to fruition anytime soon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Zabit Magomedsharipov

Related

Cynthia Calvillo faces off with Loopy Godinez before their fight at UFC 287

13-fight UFC vet announces retirement after career wins over Jessica Eye, Joanne Wood

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025
Ronda Rousey, UFC White House, Donald Trump
UFC

Ronda Rousey shuts down White House fight but will 'never say never' on UFC return

BJ Penn Staff - September 8, 2025

Ronda Rousey is not interested in participating in the rumored UFC White House card next year.

Darren Till celebrates after a knockout win over Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22
Darren Till

Darren Till shares surprising name for 'more than likely' next fight after Luke Rockhold KO

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Former UFC star Darren Till has an unorthodox name in mind for his next high-profile fight in the boxing ring.

Jon Jones, UFC, Tom Aspinall, MMA
UFC

Jon Jones claims he's 'not retired' and is training ahead of potential UFC return

Cole Shelton - September 8, 2025

Jon Jones appears adamant he will fight on the UFC’s White House card next July.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during UFC 321 presser
UFC

Tom Aspinall responds after being booed during UFC 321 presser in Paris

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 8, 2025

Tom Aspinall has taken the Paris boobirds in stride.

Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC Octagon

Joe Rogan questions if 'biggest UFC middleweight star' can cut the line to fight Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 8, 2025
Nassourdine Imavov wins at UFC Paris
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov may not have solidified No. 1 contender status despite UFC Paris win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 8, 2025

Did Nassourdine Imavov do enough at UFC Paris to secure No. 1 contender status?

Wanderlei Silva, UFC
Wanderlei Silva

49-year-old UFC legend Wanderlei Silva set for boxing match with decorated ex champ

BJ Penn Staff - September 8, 2025

UFC legend Wanderlei Silva will get a very tough welcome to the boxing ring later this month.

Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya's take on possible Khamzat Chimaev vs Nassourdine Imavov title fight

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025

Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on how a showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov could go.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Results, Caio Borralho, UFC
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland slams Caio Borralho following his loss at UFC Paris

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025

UFC veteran Sean Strickland has questioned Caio Borralho’s preparation following his one-sided defeat at UFC Paris.