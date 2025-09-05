Zabit Magomedsharipov teases possible return to mixed martial arts

Former UFC star Zabit Magomedsharipov has teased the idea of a possible return to mixed martial arts.

For many years, Zabit Magomedsharipov has been one of the big “what if” cases in mixed martial arts history. When he was healthy and active, he was one of the most intriguing fighters on the roster. He was talented, he was calm, and he was able to hang with the majority of the best featherweight fighters in the world. Unfortunately, a few years ago, he made the decision to quietly walk away without ever really reaching his full potential.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley reacts to news that the UFC offered Zabit Magomedsharipov an immediate title shot if he returned: “He was on his way to be a massive superstar”

Many proceeded to question why Zabit would make such a decision. Regardless of his reasons, the bottom line was that he was gone, and it didn’t seem as if we’d ever see him again. The UFC has reportedly been insistent on trying to get him back over the years, but Magomedsharipov has unfortunately refused up to this point.

The majority of fans and pundits have come to terms with the fact that we’ll probably never see him fight again. With that being said, Zabit isn’t opposed to the idea of teasing us every now and then, as seen by the following social media post.