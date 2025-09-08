13-fight UFC vet announces retirement after career wins over Jessica Eye, Joanne Wood
Former UFC star Cynthia Calvillo announced her retirement from MMA after an up-and-down tenure in the promotion.
Cynthia Calvillo was once thought of as the next potential superstar in women’s MMA after a dominant start to her career in the cage. Calvillo won her first six professional fights, including wins over Pearl Gonzalez and Joanne Wood, and was on the verge of a title shot at numerous points in her career.
Calvillo was one of the top female prospects competing out of Team Alpha Male, headed by Urijah Faber. After a main event win over former title challenger Jessica Eye in June 2020, Calvillo lost her next five professional fights in the UFC, including defeats to Loopy Godinez and Nina Nunes.
While Calvillo got back on track in her career last year with a win at HEX Fight Series 32, she’s opted to hang up the gloves and move on to the next chapter of her life.
In a recent Instagram post, Calvillo announced her retirement from fighting.
“It’s time to say goodbye to a sport that I gave everything to and that I loved so much,” Calvillo posted.
“I wasn’t ready to let it go just yet, but life and opportunities that fizzled out has led me to pursue the next chapter in my life. I just want to say thank you to every single person that helped me live this crazy dream of mine. To all the coaches that believed in me and spent countless hours making me the best I could I be, y’all don’t know how much it means to me. To the [UFC, Dana White, Mick Maynard, Sean Shelby], thanks for letting this little girl from East Side San Jose live her dream!
“It was f—— dope being a superhero!”
Calvillo retires with a 10-6-1 record with five stoppage victories.
