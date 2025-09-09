UFC 319 victor reveals broken leg on path to big underdog win

UFC 319 saw a massive underdog victory transpire in the flyweight ranks, but the winner came out with a level of damage that will keep him shelved for the next couple of months. Tim Elliott, who emerged victorious over former Rizin champion Kai Asakura in Chicago, revealed that he sustained an injury en route to his statement win recently.

The former UFC flyweight title challenger indicated as such on his personal social media over the weekend, with a cursory mention of Charles Johnson worked in there, as Elliott said,

“Cats out of the bag, @kai_1031_ broke my b***h a** leg when he kicked me in the first round. I’m not ducking @innerGmma_ufc that’s a fight I like, but it’s looking like an 8 week ordeal!”

Charles Johnson is currently ranked number thirteen in the UFC’s flyweight hierarchy, while Elliott is in the number ten spot among the current crop of 125-pounders. From a rankings meritocracy perspective, a fight between the two mixed martial artists next would make a great deal of sense for both. But alas, Elliott’s health situation will table this potential booking for a few weeks.

