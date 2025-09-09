UFC 319 victor reveals broken leg on path to big underdog win

By Dylan Bowker - September 8, 2025

UFC 319 saw a massive underdog victory transpire in the flyweight ranks, but the winner came out with a level of damage that will keep him shelved for the next couple of months. Tim Elliott, who emerged victorious over former Rizin champion Kai Asakura in Chicago, revealed that he sustained an injury en route to his statement win recently.

Tim Elliott

The former UFC flyweight title challenger indicated as such on his personal social media over the weekend, with a cursory mention of Charles Johnson worked in there, as Elliott said,

“Cats out of the bag, @kai_1031_ broke my b***h a** leg when he kicked me in the first round. I’m not ducking @innerGmma_ufc that’s a fight I like, but it’s looking like an 8 week ordeal!”

Charles Johnson is currently ranked number thirteen in the UFC’s flyweight hierarchy, while Elliott is in the number ten spot among the current crop of 125-pounders. From a rankings meritocracy perspective, a fight between the two mixed martial artists next would make a great deal of sense for both. But alas, Elliott’s health situation will table this potential booking for a few weeks.

Cats out of the bag, @kai_1031_ broke my bitch ass leg when he kicked me in the first round. I’m not ducking @innerGmma_ufc that’s a fight I like, but it’s looking like an 8 week ordeal! pic.twitter.com/NYf0IdTfV4

— Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) September 6, 2025

Elliott’s UFC 319 win and the Charles Johnson discourse

Based on the information imparted by Elliott, the 38-year-old would have fought at least half of his recent UFC 319 bout with that injury. A part of the reason why Elliott came out with this information, one can infer, is that rumors were spreading throughout the MMA world about that Tim Elliott versus Charles Johnson clash being the next booking for both men.

Johnson himself would also respond to Elliott’s tweet when ‘Inner G’ stated,

“Nah I figured you got injured bruh!”

To that, Tim Elliott would then respond when Elliott quipped,

“I’d be honored to share the octagon with you! Or anyone that consistently makes weight”

Johnson would send back even more encouragement to the UFC flyweight stalwart when Johnson said,

“Same Champ…take your time man you’ve earned it”

