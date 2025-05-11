Valentina Shevchenko called out by UFC 315 winner following successful title defense

Valentina Shevchenko may have a new credible threat in the women’s flyweight division. Shevchenko is the reigning UFC titleholder at 125 pounds, and she had a successful defense this past Saturday. “Bullet” thwarted the challenge of Manon Fiorot in the co-main event of UFC 315 in Montreal. Shevchenko scored a unanimous decision victory to retain her gold. Earlier in the night, Silva defeated Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision. With the win, she has put herself in prime position for a flyweight title opportunity. The question is, will Shevchenko meet Zhang Weili in a super fight? RELATED: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO DOESN’T 100% COMMIT TO ZHANG WEILI SUPERFIGHT

Silva Wants Shevchenko to Know Her Name

Following her UFC 315 victory over Alexa Grasso, Natalia Silva said she believes the No. 1 contender spot for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship belongs to her (h/t MMAFighting).

“My focus is on the title,” Silva said post-fight, before Shevchenko beat Fiorot in Montreal. “I came here to become champion, my eyes are on the title. I have a narrative against either one of the two. Valentina once said she didn’t know me, and I think it’s about time she knows me.”

Silva also shared her belief that UFC officials recognize her championship potential. She wants to reach as many people as possible so that her story can be told.

“I think fans can ask for that because it’s a fight that makes sense for me,” Silva said. “It’s the fight I want. Every time the UFC offers me a name I say, ‘Let’s go, I’m ready.’ The UFC knows that. They see I have the potential to become champion. I say that ever since I came here to the UFC, I came here to become champion. And not just another champion, I want to leave a legacy, I want people to know my story.”