Shavkat Rakhmonov put in ‘annoying spot’ following UFC 315, says Jack Della Maddalena

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 11, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena wouldn’t be surprised if Shavkat Rakhmonov is upset by the possibility of Islam Makhachev getting the next welterweight title fight.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Maddalena etched his name in the history books by becoming the UFC Welterweight Champion this past Saturday. He battled Belal Muhammad for the gold in the main event of UFC 315 in Montreal. Maddalena’s striking and takedown defense were on point, and he managed to pull off the unanimous decision win.

The talk of the MMA world is now the likelihood of UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev attempting double-champ status.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV SENDS COLD MESSAGE TO JACK DELLA MADDALENA FOLLOWING UFC 315

JDM Doesn’t Think Shavkat Rakhmonov is Happy Following UFC 315

During a chat with media members following UFC 315, Jack Della Maddalena said he can’t imagine Shavkat Rakhmonov being thrilled over having a potential UFC title shot delayed even further (via MMAFighting).

“I think no one would have a problem,” Della Maddalena said. “I’m sure it would be an annoying spot for Shavkat [Rakhmonov] but that’s the thing about the double-champ, it obviously throws off a division. That’s why it shouldn’t happen all the time but with Islam, I think it makes sense.’

“It’s tight. It’s real tight,” Della Maddalena said. “Shavkat’s obviously [No. 1], hopefully he’s ready to go. I think he’s obviously the clear No. 1 contender but the more he stays out for, another No. 1 contender will obviously show up. I feel like after the Sean Brady fight, it seemed pretty obvious that he was the No. 1 guy if Shavkat wasn’t around. Now you’ve got Ian.

“They’ve got to fight each other. We’ve got to keep the division moving. Hopefully someone’s ready to go soon after this fight. Hopefully within eight weeks after this fight, we can get another welterweight title fight going.”

Makhachev has already hurled warning shots at Maddalena on social media. The 155-pound titleholder told Maddalena to “keep my belt clean.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jack Della Maddalena Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Aiemann Zahabi

Aiemann Zahabi details key advice Georges St-Pierre shared with him prior to UFC 315 win over Jose Aldo

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 11, 2025
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko hopes Manon Fiorot doesn't follow through with UFC 315 bet

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 11, 2025

Valentina Shevchenko emerged victorious over Manon Fiorot on Saturday, but she doesn’t want her UFC 315 opponent to hold up her end of a bet.

Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo reveals medical issues prior to retirement announcement at UFC 315

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 11, 2025

Jose Aldo says he didn’t enter his UFC 315 matchup against Aiemann Zahabi healthy.

Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev sends cold message to Jack Della Maddalena following UFC 315

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 11, 2025

Islam Makhachev has dropped a stern warning for Jack Della Maddalena.

UFC Octagon Live
UFC

UFC 315 fighter provides health update following scary moment in Montreal

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 11, 2025

Fans were concerned for one fighter on the UFC 315 prelims, but there is some good news.

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, UFC 306, Pros react, Noche UFC, UFC

Valentina Shevchenko doesn't 100% commit to Zhang Weili superfight

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena confirms interest in Islam Makhachev fight in Perth

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

New UFC champion Jack Della Maddalena has confirmed his interest in a showdown with lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

Belal Muhammad
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad releases statement after losing belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

Belal Muhammad has released a short statement following his loss to Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315.

Jose Aldo
Rafael dos Anjos

UFC legend says something “needs to change” with judging after Jose Aldo’s loss

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

UFC legend Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the state of MMA judging after Jose Aldo’s loss to Aiemann Zahabi.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC 315, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 315 Bonus Report: Jasmine Jasudavicius one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

The Octagon returned to Montreal for tonight’s UFC 315 pay-per-view event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.