Shavkat Rakhmonov put in ‘annoying spot’ following UFC 315, says Jack Della Maddalena

JDM Doesn’t Think Shavkat Rakhmonov is Happy Following UFC 315

During a chat with media members following UFC 315, Jack Della Maddalena said he can’t imagine Shavkat Rakhmonov being thrilled over having a potential UFC title shot delayed even further (via MMAFighting).

“I think no one would have a problem,” Della Maddalena said. “I’m sure it would be an annoying spot for Shavkat [Rakhmonov] but that’s the thing about the double-champ, it obviously throws off a division. That’s why it shouldn’t happen all the time but with Islam, I think it makes sense.’

“It’s tight. It’s real tight,” Della Maddalena said. “Shavkat’s obviously [No. 1], hopefully he’s ready to go. I think he’s obviously the clear No. 1 contender but the more he stays out for, another No. 1 contender will obviously show up. I feel like after the Sean Brady fight, it seemed pretty obvious that he was the No. 1 guy if Shavkat wasn’t around. Now you’ve got Ian.

“They’ve got to fight each other. We’ve got to keep the division moving. Hopefully someone’s ready to go soon after this fight. Hopefully within eight weeks after this fight, we can get another welterweight title fight going.”

Makhachev has already hurled warning shots at Maddalena on social media. The 155-pound titleholder told Maddalena to “keep my belt clean.”