Fabricio Andrade open to showdown with Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
Reigning ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade is ready for his next challenge. In fact, he’s calling for contenders to step up and face him.
This past January, the Brazilian champion demolished old rival Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 in less than 60 seconds. He successfully defended his title inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena that night. By doing so, he extended his MMA winning streak to seven consecutive victories.
Since then, Andrade has been evaluating potential challengers. Now he believes the most deserving opponent is #4-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.
The Mongolian fighter has emerged as a formidable force in the division, overcoming every obstacle placed before him. His distinctive fighting approach has confounded multiple opponents, prompting Andrade to welcome the challenge of deciphering “The Tormentor’s” style.
“Mongolian Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, who just beat Jeremy Pacatiw, is a very experienced MMA fighter. He is coming off three straight wins and has fought in the top division, so he is a guy with a lot of experience,” he said.
“He is a strong guy with a very good grappling game. He is a guy who could definitely be a challenge for me in grappling.”
Fabricio Andrade seeks revenge against Jonathan Haggerty
Fabricio Andrade has dazzled audiences on his path to becoming ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion. However, he feels his dedication to mixed martial arts compromised his sharpness in the kickboxing realm when facing bantamweight kickboxing monarch Jonathan Haggerty.
The South American martial artist boasts an impressive Muay Thai background with a record of 40-3.
Upon returning to striking competition, Andrade fell short in his World Title bid against Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16. According to “Wonder Boy,” that performance didn’t represent his true abilities, fueling his desire for a rematch with the British champion.
“I definitely want to do a rematch with Jonathan Haggerty. He’s a very good athlete, a very well-known guy in the sport, and I think in our first fight, I didn’t show up to fight. I think I didn’t show my skills,” he said.
“It was a bad day for me, not only because of the defeat, but also because of the fight itself, because I wasn’t able to show what I wanted to show.”
