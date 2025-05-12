Conor McGregor heaps praise on “GOAT” Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 315
Conor McGregor has plenty of praise for Valentina Shevchenko after she defeated Manon Fiorot at UFC 315.
Shevchenko defended her flyweight title with a hard-fought decision win over Fiorot. It was a great performance from Shevchenko, and after the win, Conor McGregor took his Instagram story to heap praise on the champ.
“Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko is simply otherworldly,” McGregor wrote. “Magnificent female fighter. The GOAT female for me.”
It’s high praise for Shevchenko from McGregor as the Irishman believes ‘The Bullet’ is the best female fighter to ever step foot into the Octagon. Shevchenko likely is in that conversation, given her dominance at flyweight, but McGregor believes it isn’t a debate.
With the win at UFC 315, Valentina Shevchenko is now 25-4-1. She has defended her flyweight title eight times, but did have to reclaim the belt after losing it to Alexa Grasso in March of 2023.
Valentina Shevchenko walks back Manon Fiorot’s retirement wager after UFC 315
Valentina Shevchenko picked up a big win over Manon Fiorot at UFC 315 on Saturday in Montreal.
Before the fight, both claimed they would restore the other. Yet, after UFC 315, Valentina Shevchenko urges Manon Fiorot not to follow through with it as she wants her to continue to fight.
“To be very clear, before the fight Manon (suggested) that if she won, I retire,” Shevchenko said. “I responded to her, if I won, she retires. So I completely don’t want her to retire. This is what I really don’t want her to follow her words because I feel it’s unfair for the fighter because someone put [the words] in her mouth to promote the fight or something like that and now she feels she has to retire? No, don’t follow your words, please stay fighting.”
After UFC 315, it’s unclear who Valentina Shevchenko will fight next, but Conor McGregor will surely be watching.
