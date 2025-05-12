Conor McGregor heaps praise on “GOAT” Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 315

Conor McGregor has plenty of praise for Valentina Shevchenko after she defeated Manon Fiorot at UFC 315.

Shevchenko defended her flyweight title with a hard-fought decision win over Fiorot. It was a great performance from Shevchenko, and after the win, Conor McGregor took his Instagram story to heap praise on the champ.

“Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko is simply otherworldly,” McGregor wrote. “Magnificent female fighter. The GOAT female for me.”

It’s high praise for Shevchenko from McGregor as the Irishman believes ‘The Bullet’ is the best female fighter to ever step foot into the Octagon. Shevchenko likely is in that conversation, given her dominance at flyweight, but McGregor believes it isn’t a debate.

With the win at UFC 315, Valentina Shevchenko is now 25-4-1. She has defended her flyweight title eight times, but did have to reclaim the belt after losing it to Alexa Grasso in March of 2023.