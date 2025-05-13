John Lineker urges people to “share their burdens” following teammate’s suicide

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 12, 2025

Losing someone close to you is always difficult to process. Currently, former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker is grappling with grief after the passing of a young training partner.

John Lineker

Depression and suicide represent a growing crisis among youth worldwide. The Brazilian striker has experienced this tragedy firsthand following the devastating decision made by a youthful teammate to end his own life.

This isn’t Lineker’s first encounter with such heartbreak, prompting him to encourage others to reach out, seek support, and vocalize their inner struggles.

“People need to stop wanting to carry the burden alone. People need to share their burden because we really can’t do it alone. So, if you have something inside you that you can’t bear anymore, share it with someone, look for someone who can listen to you, someone who can help you,” he said.

“Don’t keep all the burden to yourself. Share that burden so that it becomes lighter.”

John Lineker stunned by suicide epidemic among young people

Brazilian combat sports veteran John Lineker is devastated by the recent loss of a teammate. He remains bewildered by the alarming rise in suicide rates among promising youth globally.

Modern existence presents numerous challenges. Life can be relentless and full of trials. Lineker has weathered his own difficult periods, using martial arts as a therapeutic outlet during those times.

But not everyone finds such effective coping mechanisms, and “Hands of Stone” continues to struggle comprehending the pressures facing today’s younger generation.

“It certainly affects a lot of people, especially those of us who are athletes. It’s hard to understand because sports are like an escape valve for us,” he said.

“So it’s unbelievable when something like this happens. I’m at a loss for words to describe this type of situation that happens to young people.”

