Paul Hughes is confident that his rematch against Usman Nurmagomedov will happen

By Harry Kettle - May 1, 2025

PFL star Paul Hughes is confident that a rematch against Usman Nurmagomedov will happen at some point in the near future.

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes

When it comes to Irish MMA, there are few bigger names right now than Paul Hughes. Yes, you’ve got Conor McGregor and Ian Machado Garry, but, Paul Hughes is really carving out a name for himself these days in one ways than one. The fight that really helped him get to that next level came against Usman Nurmagomedov, when he took the champion to the limit and came close to claiming the belt.

RELATED: Paul Hughes speaks out on close decision loss to Usman Nurmagomedov: ‘I thought it was mine’

Alas, it didn’t quite come to fruition, leaving many fans to ask for Nurmagomedov vs Hughes 2. It doesn’t appear as if it’s going to happen right away, but there was quite clearly a lot of mutual respect between the two men after the fight – which is always a great sign.

In a recent interview, Hughes provided an update on the feasbility of the rematch.

Hughes is confident he’ll get Nurmagomedov rematch

“No question, that is the fight that everybody wants to see, and it is the fight that will happen,” Hughes told MMA Junkie Radio of Nurmagomedov. “Probably at the end of this year. There’s no question there. He can try to delay it as long as he can, but his time will come.”

“I think that, if anything, people will be expecting me to run through Bruno,” Hughes said. “They’ll be expecting an incredible performance. Just my last couple, and that’s why there is kind of added pressure here to deliver because Bruno is the type of guy who could spoil a party if you’re not on your game. So there is certainly some extra momentum there.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will it happen later this year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

