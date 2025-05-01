Paul Hughes is confident that his rematch against Usman Nurmagomedov will happen

PFL star Paul Hughes is confident that a rematch against Usman Nurmagomedov will happen at some point in the near future.

When it comes to Irish MMA, there are few bigger names right now than Paul Hughes. Yes, you’ve got Conor McGregor and Ian Machado Garry, but, Paul Hughes is really carving out a name for himself these days in one ways than one. The fight that really helped him get to that next level came against Usman Nurmagomedov, when he took the champion to the limit and came close to claiming the belt.

RELATED: Paul Hughes speaks out on close decision loss to Usman Nurmagomedov: ‘I thought it was mine’

Alas, it didn’t quite come to fruition, leaving many fans to ask for Nurmagomedov vs Hughes 2. It doesn’t appear as if it’s going to happen right away, but there was quite clearly a lot of mutual respect between the two men after the fight – which is always a great sign.

In a recent interview, Hughes provided an update on the feasbility of the rematch.