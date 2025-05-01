Colby Covington ‘screwed up a really good opportunity,’ says UFC veteran and analyst

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 1, 2025

One UFC veteran believes Colby Covington squandered his chances during the peak of his fighting career.

Colby Covington

Covington has been known for his brash personality, but the wins haven’t been there for him as of late. In his most recent outing, Covington suffered a TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley via doctor’s stoppage. While “Chaos” insisted he could’ve continued, many felt the fight was all Buckley up to that point.

The last time Covington emerged victorious inside the Octagon was back in 2022 against Jorge Masvidal.

RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON ISSUES A WARNING TO PADDY PIMBLETT FOLLOWING UFC 314 INCIDENT

Covington Wasted Chances, Says Michael Chiesa

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “MMA Today,” Michael Chiesa shared his belief that Colby Covington mismanaged his career (via MMAJunkie).

“At the end of the day, I think that he screwed up a really good opportunity,” Chiesa said. “I’m hearing the stories of how he handles his fighting career at this point in time. He has said it himself, streamers make more money than fighters. I think he’s aspiring to be a streamer more than he is a fighter. I know that he doesn’t train the way he used to because I’m talking to people that train at MMA Masters, and it’s like you want to fight for the title, you only want to fight ranked guys. Buddy, if you’re training the way that I’m hearing you’re training, it’s only going to get worse.”

Covington’s next fight isn’t known at this time. He recently had a backstage altercation with Paddy Pimblett, but the two are on completely different paths. Pimblett is a rising star of the welterweight division, while Covington is a welterweight who may have seen his days as a title contender slip away.

Of course, Covington will look to prove the doubters wrong once he steps back inside the Octagon. The question remains, how much juice does Covington have left?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

