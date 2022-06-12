Zhang Weili explains her idea for a UFC Strawweight Title fight against Carla Esparza

Zhang Weili has an interesting idea for a UFC Strawweight Title fight against champion Carla Esparza.

Zhang made it clear that she’s still an elite 115-pounder at UFC 275. She silenced the doubters by knocking Joanna Jedrzejczyk out cold with a spinning backfist in Singapore.

She now appears to be in prime position to be Esparza’s first challenger in her second reign.

During the UFC 275 post-fight press conference, Zhang Weili suggested that a title fight with Carla Esparza be held in a neutral location (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I want fight with Carla in Abu Dhabi because I know there’s a fight there in October,” Weili told reporters through an interpreter at the UFC 275 post-fight news conference. “I think Carla is a special fighter, too, and I know that can be a really good fight. Also, for me and for her – not China or the U.S. So we can fight in another country, so it’s fair for both of us.”

Weili said that preparing for a fight with Esparza would keep her on her toes in several aspects of MMA.

“I think there’s no weak fighter in the top rankings,” Weili said. “So if I’m fighting Carla, I need to improve my grappling, my BJJ, my wrestling. There’s nothing I need to specially care for. I just need to improve myself. MMA is over all sports, so I don’t think we can have any disadvantage, so I want to be a well-rounded fighter.”

Esparza won the UFC Strawweight Championship for the second time last month. She defeated Rose Namajunas via split decision at UFC 274. The bout was widely panned for being uneventful.

It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC goes through with booking Zhang vs. Esparza next.