Wild prop bets available for Saturday’s UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2 event

A series of entertaining prop bets are available for the upcoming UFC 257 event this weekend and, more specifically, Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2.
Many football fans will know that the most common event for big prop bets is the Super Bowl, whether it be the length of the national anthem or who wins the coin toss. Now, though, as McGregor’s popularity continues to go from strength to strength, every fight of his is starting to feel like an absolutely huge event.
Courtesy of SportsBetting.ag, fans are now able to bet on a whole host of entertaining props for his UFC 257 rematch against Dustin Poirier on Saturday (via MMA Mania)
“Length of Bruce Buffer’s introduction
Over 167.5 seconds -120
Under 167.5 seconds -120
Will fighters touch gloves?
Yes -1500
No +600
Fight ends in first minute
Yes +600
No -1000
First successful takedown
Conor McGregor +275
Dustin Poirier -350
First to bleed
Conor McGregor +170
Dustin Poirier -250
Will either fighter bleed?
Yes -250
No +175
Will either fighter be knocked or submitted unconscious in the UFC 257 main event?
Yes +300
No -500
Most strikes landed
Conor McGregor -220
Dustin Poirier +180
Will McGregor be credited with a knockdown in the UFC 257 main event?
Yes -150
No +120
Will Poirier be credited with a knockdown in the UFC 257 main event??
Yes +300
No -400
McGregor vs. Poirier point spread
Conor McGregor -5.5 points -240
Dustin Poirier +5.5 points +190
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes +300
No -400
Will Conor McGregor say “Proper 12” in UFC 257 Octagon interview?
Yes -150
No +110
Conor McGregor victories in 2021
Over 1.5 +170
Under 1.5 -250
Conor McGregor next opponent if defeats Poirier
Khabib Nurmagomedov -200
Justin Gaethje +275
Nate Diaz +600
Any other fighter +200
Conor McGregor next opponent if loses to Poirier
Nate Diaz -150
Tony Ferguson +400
Justin Gaethje +400
Charles Oliveira +800
Any other fighter +150
Dustin Poirier victories in 2021
Over 1.5 +300
Under 1.5 -500
Poirier stays in lightweight division for next bout if wins
Yes -165
No +125
UFC 257 main event method of victory
Conor McGregor by KO/TKO or DQ -200
Dustin Poirier by Points +550
Conor McGregor by Points +600
Dustin Poirier by KO/TKO or DQ +600
Dustin Poirier by Submission +1000
Conor McGregor by Submission +2500
Draw +6600
UFC 257 method and round of victory
Conor McGregor in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ +175
Conor McGregor in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ +375
Dustin Poirier by Points +550
Conor McGregor by Points +600
Conor McGregor in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ +1000
Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ +1600
Conor McGregor in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ +1800
Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ +2200
Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ +2200
Conor McGregor in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ +2800
Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by Submission +2800
Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ +2500
Conor McGregor in Round 1 by Submission +3300
Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by Submission +3500
Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ +4000
Conor McGregor in Round 2 by Submission +4500
Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by Submission +4000
Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by Submission +4000
Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by Submission +4000
Conor McGregor in Round 3 by Submission +5000
Conor McGregor in Round 4 by Submission +5000
Conor McGregor in Round 5 by Submission +5000
Draw +6600
UFC 257 round betting
Conor McGregor in Round 1 +160
Conor McGregor in Round 2 +350
Dustin Poirier by Points +550
Conor McGregor by Points +600
Conor McGregor in Round 3 +900
Dustin Poirier in Round 1 +1000
Dustin Poirier in Round 2 +1400
Conor McGregor in Round 4 +1600
Dustin Poirier in Round 3 +1800
Dustin Poirier in Round 4 +2200
Conor McGregor in Round 5 +2500
Dustin Poirier in Round 5 +3300
Draw +6600″
What kind of bets are you making for UFC 257?This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM