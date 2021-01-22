Wild prop bets available for Saturday’s UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2 event

A series of entertaining prop bets are available for the upcoming UFC 257 event this weekend and, more specifically, Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2.

Many football fans will know that the most common event for big prop bets is the Super Bowl, whether it be the length of the national anthem or who wins the coin toss. Now, though, as McGregor’s popularity continues to go from strength to strength, every fight of his is starting to feel like an absolutely huge event.

Courtesy of SportsBetting.ag, fans are now able to bet on a whole host of entertaining props for his UFC 257 rematch against Dustin Poirier on Saturday (via MMA Mania)

“Length of Bruce Buffer’s introduction

Over 167.5 seconds -120

Under 167.5 seconds -120

Will fighters touch gloves?

Yes -1500

No +600

Fight ends in first minute

Yes +600

No -1000

First successful takedown

Conor McGregor +275

Dustin Poirier -350

First to bleed

Conor McGregor +170

Dustin Poirier -250

Will either fighter bleed?

Yes -250

No +175

Will either fighter be knocked or submitted unconscious in the UFC 257 main event?

Yes +300

No -500

Most strikes landed

Conor McGregor -220

Dustin Poirier +180

Will McGregor be credited with a knockdown in the UFC 257 main event?

Yes -150

No +120

Will Poirier be credited with a knockdown in the UFC 257 main event??

Yes +300

No -400

McGregor vs. Poirier point spread

Conor McGregor -5.5 points -240

Dustin Poirier +5.5 points +190

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes +300

No -400

Will Conor McGregor say “Proper 12” in UFC 257 Octagon interview?

Yes -150

No +110

Conor McGregor victories in 2021

Over 1.5 +170

Under 1.5 -250

Conor McGregor next opponent if defeats Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov -200

Justin Gaethje +275

Nate Diaz +600

Any other fighter +200

Conor McGregor next opponent if loses to Poirier

Nate Diaz -150

Tony Ferguson +400

Justin Gaethje +400

Charles Oliveira +800

Any other fighter +150

Dustin Poirier victories in 2021

Over 1.5 +300

Under 1.5 -500

Poirier stays in lightweight division for next bout if wins

Yes -165

No +125

UFC 257 main event method of victory

Conor McGregor by KO/TKO or DQ -200

Dustin Poirier by Points +550

Conor McGregor by Points +600

Dustin Poirier by KO/TKO or DQ +600

Dustin Poirier by Submission +1000

Conor McGregor by Submission +2500

Draw +6600

UFC 257 method and round of victory

Conor McGregor in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ +175

Conor McGregor in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ +375

Dustin Poirier by Points +550

Conor McGregor by Points +600

Conor McGregor in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ +1000

Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ +1600

Conor McGregor in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ +1800

Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ +2200

Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ +2200

Conor McGregor in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ +2800

Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by Submission +2800

Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ +2500

Conor McGregor in Round 1 by Submission +3300

Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by Submission +3500

Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ +4000

Conor McGregor in Round 2 by Submission +4500

Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by Submission +4000

Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by Submission +4000

Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by Submission +4000

Conor McGregor in Round 3 by Submission +5000

Conor McGregor in Round 4 by Submission +5000

Conor McGregor in Round 5 by Submission +5000

Draw +6600

UFC 257 round betting

Conor McGregor in Round 1 +160

Conor McGregor in Round 2 +350

Dustin Poirier by Points +550

Conor McGregor by Points +600

Conor McGregor in Round 3 +900

Dustin Poirier in Round 1 +1000

Dustin Poirier in Round 2 +1400

Conor McGregor in Round 4 +1600

Dustin Poirier in Round 3 +1800

Dustin Poirier in Round 4 +2200

Conor McGregor in Round 5 +2500

Dustin Poirier in Round 5 +3300

Draw +6600″

What kind of bets are you making for UFC 257?