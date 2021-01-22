Daniel Cormier says the hype of Conor McGregor got to Cowboy at UFC 246: “Cerrone of the old would never have lost in 40 seconds”

UFC legend Daniel Cormier believes the hype surrounding Conor McGregor affected Donald Cerrone’s performance at UFC 246 last year.

McGregor and Cerrone kicked off 2020 with a blockbuster main event that ended in just 40 seconds when the Irishman brutally finished “Cowboy” before the veteran was ever really able to get started.

During a recent pre-fight news conference before UFC 257 this Saturday, “DC” gave his thoughts on what happened to Cerrone in that fight with McGregor.

“The reality is, Donald Cerrone of the old would never have lost to Conor McGregor in (40) seconds,” Cormier said (via MMA Junkie). “There was a time when Donald Cerrone said he was too small to fight at lightweight. He beat him up at welterweight. Even for a longtime veteran like ‘Cowboy’, the appeal of Conor McGregor got to him.”

“You’ve got to be talking about ‘Cowboy’ because I don’t think the guys that he’s going to fight going forward will ever feel like, ‘Oh, the victory is already had,” Cormier added. “I’m in here with Conor McGregor.’ Because when you’re in there with Conor, he’s trying to beat you. He ain’t trying to let you win. He’s trying to knock your head off.”

One of the aspects that McGregor didn’t like about his win over Cerrone was that he was unable to showcase more of his skills. In the upcoming bout against Poirier, “The Notorious” is hoping to put any lingering myths about his conditioning to rest.

“I think it’s a myth. Obviously, I had the first Diaz fight. I went from featherweight, then I think a month or so later I was at welterweight. That’s obviously going to have an impact. Then there were other issues,” Conor McGregor said at the UFC 257 press conference. “But overall, I think it’s a myth. It’s a myth that’s out there, and that’s it. I hope we can answer it, and I will answer it in time, at some stage.

“I’m showing up here and someone’s going to be able to stay in the pocket with me and stay in there and fight with me, and I hope it’s this Saturday night,” McGregor continued. “Do I think so? I do not. I’m in some shape here at the minute and I tell you this now, I am coming to put on a masterpiece. I’m excited about it.”