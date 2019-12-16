What’s next for the stars of UFC 245?

In the main event of UFC 245, the final UFC pay-per-view of the decade, welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington finally settled their differences. The co-main attractions of the card saw Max Holloway put up his featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski and Amanda Nunes defend her bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie.

In the end, only one title changed hands as Volkanovski dethroned Holloway by decision. Usman TKO’d Covington in the fifth and Nunes dominated de Randamie for a decision win.

Now, following UFC 245 here is what we think should be next for the fighters involved in the title fights.

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman said all week and in the months leading up to this fight that he was going to hurt and knock Covington out. Well, he did just that as he scored a fifth round TKO win and also gave Chaos a fractured jaw.

Following this first successful title defense Usman should take on Jorge Masvidal next. “Gamebred” has become one of the sport’s biggest stars and a scrap with Usman is a massive fight that should take place in 2020.

If Masvidal ends up going for a money fight like Conor McGregor or Nick Diaz, Leon Edwards appears to be next in line for Kamaru Usman.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington’s stock took a hit with his UFC 245 loss despite him saying it was a bad stoppage.

Although he lost, Covington put on an entertaining fight and still is one of the best welterweights in the world. Following this rivalry with Kamaru Usman, the former interim champion’s next fight should be against another arch rival in Tyron Woodley.

Woodley and Covington have gone back-and-forth in interviews for years trash talking one another and both are coming off a title fight loss to Usman, so the timing makes sense to finally let the two of them share the Octagon together.

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski said he was going to be too powerful for Max Holloway and that appeared to be the case as he became the new featherweight champion.

Volkanovski put on a striking clinic using heavy leg kicks to slow down the Hawaiian and his pressure and cardio lasted the full 25-minutes to never let Holloway get going.

From here, the Aussie’s next fight should be a rematch against Max Holloway, but the scrap should be in Australia. Holloway is considered the greatest featherweight of all time and deserves the rematch. If Volkanovski wins again, it just proves he is one of the best ever.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway said it best. He’s only 28 years old.

Holloway is still young and should realistically just be entering the prime of his career. He had a disappointing 2019, going 1-2, but in 2020 he should start off with a shot at reclaiming his featherweight title.That is, if he doesn’t decide to go up in weight.

For now, Holloway will have to re-asses his game plan and look to prove he is the better fighter when he rematches Volkanovski in 2020.

Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes did what many expected her to do and successfully defended her title at UFC 245.

It was a dominating performance from Nunes who made it clear she wants to defend her featherweight title next. There aren’t many fights at 145, but if she is adamant on fighting at featherweight a scrap against Felicia Spencer makes sense. Although the Canadian is coming off a loss to Cris Cyborg, Spencer is still the best featherweight on the UFC’s roster and should be the one getting the title shot.

If Nunes has to defend at bantamweight again, a fight against Irene Aldana should take place. Aldana took on Ketlen Vieira at UFC 245. Heading into the fight, Vieira was regarded as the top contender at bantamweight, but Mexico’s Aldana stunned the crowd with a devastating knockout win. In doing so, she may have earned herself a title shot.

Germaine de Randamie

Germaine de Randamie’s goal of being a two-weight UFC champion was halted on Saturday night.

Now, the former featherweight champion should take on Ketlen Vieira, who is coming off the aforementioned knockout loss. The winner would remain near the top of the division and on the cusp of a title shot. The loser meanwhile, would slide down the rankings and enter gatekeeper status at 135 pounds.

Who do you think should be next for these six fighters after UFC 245?

