Dustin Poirier reacts to Colby Covington’s loss at UFC 245

On Saturday night, in the main event of UFC 245, Colby Covington challenged the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“Chaos” and “The Nigerian Nightmare” battled it out for almost five whole rounds in a riveting affair. Both men landed plenty of meaningful offense, with Usman even breaking Covington’s jaw mid-way through the fight, but the both maintained their composure and fought on.

The fight culminated in the fifth and final round when the titleholder knocked his rival down twice. The damage endured throughout the fight ultimately caught up with Covington as referee Marc Goddard put an end to the war with one minute left on the clock. This left The Nigerian Nightmare to claim the TKO victory and successfully defend his welterweight title for the first time.

Ahead of the fight, Covington spewed ceaseless trash talk at Usman and many of his other UFC rivals. He even got heated with some of his training partners at American Top Team, such as former interim lightweight champ Colby Covington.

Dustin Poirier previously warned Covington about his “sell-out” behavior.

After Covington lost in the UFC 245 main event, Poirier took another opportunity to go after him. He mocked the wrestler’s MAGA advocacy and broken jaw by combining the phrases into the new acronym MJGA — which actually trended on Twitter on the weekend.

MJGA — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 16, 2019

Poirier than continued in a second Tweet, offering his thoughts in more detail.

Listen.. this stuff isn't easy, there's always gonna be consequences and repercussions when you talk that much shit! Welcome to the world of MMA! Get it how you live — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 16, 2019

