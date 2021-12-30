Colby Covington believes Charles Oliveira’s submission win over Dustin Poirier “De-Legitimizes” the legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Colby Covington believes Oliveira’s recent victory over Poirier at UFC 269 has had a negative effect on the legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Prior to the fight, Poirier (28-7 MMA) was listed as the betting favorite with many fans predicting he’d be victorious over Oliveira (32-8 MMA). However that was not to be, as ‘The Diamond’ fell short after suffering a third round submission loss.

Colby Covington, during an appearance on ‘Submission Radio’ commented:

“It definitely kinda de-legitimizes his (Khabib) legacy. He never really fought a high, high-level wrestler that could challenge him, that was good, in both areas of striking and wrestling, and submissions and defensive wrestling. So, you know, there’s always been doubts about Khabib’s legacy. He had an interesting route and he took some time off in-between his career. He got good matchups, you know, people that didn’t know how to wrestle. Even, a lot of people thought that he lost to a guy I used to train with all the time, Tibau, Gleison Tibau. He won a split decision over him but a lot of people thought he lost that fight.”

Colby Covington continued (h/t MMANews):

“I definitely think that kinda puts a dampener into Khabib’s legacy. That guy’s (Poirier) going out there and getting submitted just like you did to him; the same exact way. So how would that matchup go with him and the Brazilian?”

Charles Oliveira will not however get a chance to square off with Khabib, as ‘The Eagle’ is committed to his retirement, not wanting to get back in the cage.

Is this yet another one of Colby Covington’s attempts to get Dustin Poirier back in the cage for a grudge match with him?

