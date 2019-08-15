Santiago Ponzinibbio willing to move to lightweight to ‘finish’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Some of the most respected UFC lightweights have failed to put an end to the unbeaten streak of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Could the welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio be the man for the job? According to him, yes he is.

The number 9 ranked 170-pound fighter is open to moving to the lightweight division to take on the undefeated champion Nurmagomedov. During an interview at UFC Uruguay, he dished on this dream fight to MMA Fighting.

“Khabib man, he’s 27-0 man. I can finish this guy, I know. The first guy to beat this guy, is an exciting opportunity too.”

When asked if Khabib might move up a weight class, Santiago responded, “Maybe, why not. He’s a big guy for 155.”

“I can do. For good opportunity, I can do that…For good opportunity, of course, I do 155,” he added when asked about moving down to lightweight for the fight.

Ponzinibbio’s last fight was a win over Neil Magny at UFC Argentina in 2018. He has been out of action since, recovering from a bacterial infection, but is hoping to return to the Octagon this year stronger than ever. He is looking for a matchup against a top-five ranked opponent or a challenging opportunity such as “The Eagle.”

Nurmagomedov is currently busy preparing for his next opponent, Dustin Poirier. They will be going head to head in the main event of UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Would you like to see Santiago Ponzinibbio take on Khabib Nurmagomedov? Let us know in the comments below!