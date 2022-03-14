Up next! UFC London: ‘Volkov vs. Aspinall’ Fight Card and Start Times

The UFC returns to London for the first time in three years this weekend as heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov go to war.

Event: UFC Fight Night 204: Volkov vs Aspinall

Date: Saturday, 19th March 2022

Location: O2 Arena, London, England

Broadcast: ESPN+ – 12pm/3pm EST

In what will serve as the first event outside of the United States and Abu Dhabi since the start of the pandemic, the UFC will be heading to England’s capital city for the 11th time on Saturday night.

Up and down the card there are hometown heroes, veterans and rising stars to be found with the promotion stacking the deck in a way that’s rarely seen on a Fight Night event.

A special six-fight main card will be preceded by some intriguing prelims for a show that American fans can sit back and enjoy in the afternoon as opposed to the evening.

Today, we’re going to run through the card in full as the countdown to the first bout begins.

UFC London Main Card – ESPN+ (3pm EST)

Heavyweight – Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Lightweight – Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas

Featherweight – Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight – Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Light Heavyweight – Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Welterweight – Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

UFC London Prelims – ESPN+ (12pm EST)

Lightweight – Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria

Flyweight – Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

Featherweight – Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Women’s Flyweight – Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Bantamweight – Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Women’s Strawweight – Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed

Bantamweight – Nathaniel Wood vs. Vince Morales

What fight are you most looking forward to seeing at UFC London this weekend? Will Tom Aspinall be able to secure the finish and become a genuine heavyweight contender? Can Paddy Pimblett keep the hype train going? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!