Sean Strickland confronts female driver after being swerved into on his motorcycle (Video)

By
Susan Cox
-
Sean Strickland, UFC, neo-Nazi
Sean Strickland - UFC

Sean Strickland has taken to Twitter to post a video about an incident that occurred while he was driving his motorcycle.

Strickland, 31, and #4 in the UFC middleweight rankings, has competed professionally since 2008.

Sean Strickland (25-3 MMA) last fought Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA) at UFC Fight Night on February 5th, with ‘Tarzan’ coming out the victor.

Apparently Strickland was involved in an altercation with a woman and her car versus him and his motorcycle.

In a tweet Strickland said:

“Almost hits me and they flags us down to get our license plate.. God I fucking hate old rich white women!!!!!”

“I should of broke this Karen’s mirror…. f*ck only a woman would do this shit. Luckily it wasn’t a man I would of dragged him out of his car and beat him.”

Continuing in the tweet, Sean Strickland said:

“I went to pass her and she swerved into me and then tailgated my buddy so badly we had to stop for his safety said ‘this is a private road’ noo it’s a national forest lol!!”

Taking to Twitter, Strickland also posted a video clip of their conversation which went like this:

Woman: “You are the rudest man I have ever met.”

Sean: “Do you have a boyfriend of a f**king son you can call over here?”

Woman: “Yea I do, he works for the government.”

Sean Strickland: “Get the f*ck out of here, f*ck off.” 

Woman: “We really have to get these license plates.”

Sean: “Please do you f**king dumb b*tch.”

Although the woman was obviously not a happy camper to begin with, I’m sure she’s not thrilled about being referred to as ‘old’, or a ‘dumb b*tch’ of having a video of her posted on social media. Sean Strickland on the other hand acknowledges he would have used more than language had it been a man driving the vehicle.

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Sean Strickland shares a number of controversial tweets after Russia invades the Ukraine
  2. Sean Strickland and Jan Blachowicz continue to joust over Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine
  3. Sean Strickland and Dillon Danis get into heated exchange on Twitter: “If I ever see you I’m breaking your fucking skull open”
  4. Sean Strickland apologizes for making fun of overweight women: “I’ll be better from now on”
  5. Sean Strickland applauds Paige VanZant for “paying the bills” after Gegard Mousasi “napped her wife” Austin Vanderford