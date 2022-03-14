Sean Strickland confronts female driver after being swerved into on his motorcycle (Video)

Sean Strickland has taken to Twitter to post a video about an incident that occurred while he was driving his motorcycle.
Strickland, 31, and #4 in the UFC middleweight rankings, has competed professionally since 2008.
Sean Strickland (25-3 MMA) last fought Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA) at UFC Fight Night on February 5th, with ‘Tarzan’ coming out the victor.
Apparently Strickland was involved in an altercation with a woman and her car versus him and his motorcycle.
In a tweet Strickland said:
“Almost hits me and they flags us down to get our license plate.. God I fucking hate old rich white women!!!!!”
“I should of broke this Karen’s mirror…. f*ck only a woman would do this shit. Luckily it wasn’t a man I would of dragged him out of his car and beat him.”
Continuing in the tweet, Sean Strickland said:
“I went to pass her and she swerved into me and then tailgated my buddy so badly we had to stop for his safety said ‘this is a private road’ noo it’s a national forest lol!!”
Almost hits me and they flags us down to get our license plate.. God I fucking hate old rich white women!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6ysXpmeH72
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 14, 2022
Taking to Twitter, Strickland also posted a video clip of their conversation which went like this:
Woman: “You are the rudest man I have ever met.”
Sean: “Do you have a boyfriend of a f**king son you can call over here?”
Woman: “Yea I do, he works for the government.”
Sean Strickland: “Get the f*ck out of here, f*ck off.”
Woman: “We really have to get these license plates.”
Sean: “Please do you f**king dumb b*tch.”
Although the woman was obviously not a happy camper to begin with, I’m sure she’s not thrilled about being referred to as ‘old’, or a ‘dumb b*tch’ of having a video of her posted on social media. Sean Strickland on the other hand acknowledges he would have used more than language had it been a man driving the vehicle.
