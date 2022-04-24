Shu-Ki Fita #5: KN.63

INTRODUCING KN.63

KN.63 is a HYBRID model built with Air Jordan VI’s, Air Jordan II’s, Air Jordan XXI’s, and Air Jordan XV’s. Its construction is TOE-DOWN and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is WHITE (COMMON) and his Accent Color is RED (COMMON).

DID YOU KNOW?

Although this NFT project consists entirely of unique human-made digital works, the creators wanted to spice things up by adding some randomness to the creative process.

To that end, a randomization selection process was created that delineated categories, tiers, options, etc. that would set creative production parameters for each fighter.

Think of it like randomly selecting one ingredient from each major food group, and then handing them all over to a chef and saying, “Make something good with this stuff.”

In our case, we went through an extensive pre-selection process, and randomly assigned all of the requisite components that make up a Shu-Ki before starting any of the art.

So for example, Shu-Ki KN.63 had to be created using the parts it was randomly assigned, in this case: Air Jordan VI for the sole + midsole; Air Jordan II and XXI for the upper + quarter; and Air Jordan XV for the bust + shoulders.

In addition to shoe type, there are 6 other random elements that go into determining a Shu-Ki’s final form and color.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament–MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?