Pros react to Jessica Andrade’s history making submission at UFC Vegas 52

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 52 event was headlined by a key strawweight matchup featuring Amanda Lemos taking on Jessica Andrade.

Lemos (11-2-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak, her latest being a split decision victory over Angela Hill. Prior to defeating ‘Overkill‘, the Brazilian was coming off back-to-back first round TKO victories over Montserrat Ruiz and Lívia Renata Souza.

Meanwhile, Jessica Andrade (23-9 MMA) had last competed at September’s UFC 266 event, where she scored a first round TKO victory over Cynthia Calvillo in a flyweight bout. ‘Bate Estaca’ was returning to 115lbs in hopes of reclaiming the promotions strawweight title.

Tonight’s women’s strawweight main event begins resulted in a first round submission victory for the former division champion in Andrade (see that here). Jessica was able to secure a rare standing arm triangle choke in the early moments of the opening round which eventually forced Lemos to tapout.

Official UFC Vegas 52 Result: Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos via submission (standing arm triangle choke) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Andrade vs. Lemos below:

Post-fight reactions to Jessica Andrade submitting Amanda Lemos:

Who would you like to see Jessica Andrade fight next following her submission victory over Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 52?

