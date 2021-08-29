UFC Vegas 35 Results: Daniel Rodriguez defeats Kevin Lee (Highlights)

A highly anticipated welterweight bout featuring Kevin Lee taking on Daniel Rodriguez goes down on tonight’s UFC Vegas 35 main card.

Lee (18-6 MMA) has not competed since suffering a submission loss to newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira back in March of 2020. Prior to that setback, the Michigan native was coming off a sensational knockout win over Gregor Gillespie.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (15-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s event sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Preston Parsons.

Round one of this welterweight contest begins and both men fire off hard kicks to the body to get things started. Lee with another kick. ‘D-Rod’ answers with one of his own. ‘The MoTown Phenom’ with a low kick and then shoots in and scores a takedown. Kevin Lee immediately moves to half guard and begins working some ground and pound. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Kevin Lee lands a low kick as he tries to close the distance. He swings a misses with a right hand but gets in on a single leg. He pushes Daniel Rodriguez up against the cage and then drags him to the canvas. After a brief time spent in half guard, Lee winds up getting swept by Rodriguez who takes top position. He decides to take the fight back to the feet and lands a hard low kick. A good left hand now from ‘D-Rod’ followed by another low kick. Rodriguez with a big strike that hurts Lee. ‘The MoTown Phenom’ is wobbled and desperately forces the clinch. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of this welterweight bout begins and Kevin Lee comes out quickly. He lands a right hand and then a low kick. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Daniel Rodriguez quickly scrambles and gets back to his feet. Lee connects with a hard low kick that forces ‘D-Rod’ to the canvas. Rodriguez gets back up and lands a left hand. Another good right hand followed by a low kick from Lee. Both men with good punches in the pocket. Daniel Rodriguez lands a big kick to the body.

Official UFC Vegas 35 Result: Daniel Rodriguez def. Kevin Lee by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

